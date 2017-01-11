We’ve spent the last week taking one final look at the iconic moments of 2016 through the lens of SURFER's staff photographers. From Todd Glaser, Zak Noyle, and Ryan “Chachi” Craig, the selections have been mesmerizing. Up now is SURFER Photo Editor Grant Ellis, whose year was punctuated by historic moments, both in his personal life, as well as in his day job as a surf photographer with almost twenty-five years under his belt. "I was busy with my family a lot this year," says Ellis. "My wife and I had our second child, and I didn't get the opportunity to chase swells all over the place. I just had a few key opportunities to go shoot, so I was trying to make the most of my time." And make the most of it he did, documenting everything from a budding Jamaican surf scene, to a shark-fighting world champion, to hardened, road-weary locals in the Great Lakes, to one of the most insane Eddie events in history, where competitors like Makua Rothman rolled the dice with a maxed-out Waimea Bay. "Makua was one of the standouts for the day at The Eddie, for sure. He got pretty unlucky with that big collision, and that probably would have pushed him up the ranks a little bit. He was charging. I like how you can see (above photo) how fast he’s moving at the base of the wave, and how crazy the wave looks behind him. I mean, it’s massive.” - Interviewed by Ashton Goggans

Previous Photo: Haile (Left) and Nekoy Henry, Jamaica. "These were two of the kids who got boards from the Positive Vibe Warriors board drive. We got to shoot all the kids getting their boards, getting stoked, and going surfing. Haile and Nekoy are brothers, and that’s them riding their first surfboards."