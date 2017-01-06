"The February 4th swell was as good as Mavs gets - sunny, offshore all day, and good tide," says SURFER Staff Photographer Ryan "Chachi" Craig about one of his highlights of 2016. Whether it was covering one of the best Mavericks swells in decades, buying a one-way ticket to Mainland Mexico, or crossing cultures in rural Papua New Guinea, Craig's year was punctuated by big trips during prime swell windows. Here, Chachi catches Mavericks regular Ben Andrews on that early February afternoon. "Ben's a trawl fisherman from the region, so he’s a guy who spends a lot of time in the ocean. There were 50 guys out on this day, and there’s Ben, sitting way on the outside bowl, getting these sweet-spot waves and doing it super-casually. He's a guy who a lot of the surfing world might not know, but the wave that Ben caught is a testament to the level of surfer he is."

Title Photo: Matt Becker, Mavericks