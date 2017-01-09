We’ve spent the last week taking one final look at the iconic moments of 2016 through the lens of SURFER's staff photographers. From Todd Glaser to Ryan “Chachi” Craig, the selections have been nothing less than mesmerizing. Up now is Oahu’s Zak Noyle, whose year included running around the globe with the RVCA gang, posting up in the impact zone from Off The Wall to Pipeline, and chasing Jaws swells with Ian Walsh for Distance Between Dreams. But nothing was as memorable for Noyle as swimming at Waimea Bay for eight hours straight during The Eddie Aikau Invitational. “It was single-handedly one of the craziest things I’ve ever done," says Noyle. "But the Eddie hadn’t run in seven years, so why would I go in for 15 minutes and potentially miss the best wave of the day? That will go down as one of the greatest things I’ve ever done. It will be one of the highlights of my life.” - Interviewed by Garrett James

Above Photo: Mark Healey, Waimea Bay; Title Photo: Bruce Irons, Mexico