Corndogging: Surf School Opens At Lunada Bay

Palos Verdes, Calif—Last week, Splash Fun Surf School opened its newest surf instruction franchise at a break previously known as one of the most localized in the world. While the news came as a shock to some, those familiar with recent developments surrounding Lunada Bay were unsurprised by the news.

“This is what we’ve been hoping for,” said Miley Waggersbeard, a Malibu-based surfer and plaintiff in a recent class-action lawsuit against the Lunada Bay Boys. “Lunada Bay is just such a pretty wave, and everyone should get to experience it. Why should it matter that I ride a leashless SUP and don’t know how to bottom turn? It’s everyone’s ocean!”

In the wake of class-action lawsuits, and increased police presence around the break, many believe that localism is no longer a factor for visiting surfers, and Splash Fun Surf School has made a move to capitalize on the sea change.

“Once we heard the news that they’d stationed cops on the cliff, we knew that Lunada would make a perfect venue for a new school,” said Splash Fun founder, Jonathan Simpleton. “Sure, some of the locals seem a little on edge right now, but in time, I’m sure they’ll embrace our students, because deep down, we’re all just one big tribe.”

The first week of Splash Fun’s program saw packed classes, with instructors taking students out to the peak during a clean, 6-foot swell, and pushing them into party waves on the best sets. According to Simpleton, Splash Fun will be running 10 hours of classes seven days a week at Lunada Bay, and they anticipate at least 12,000 students in the first year alone.

Yesterday morning, just as the day’s first wave of 50 students began making their way to the tideline, we were able to get an interview with one of the Bay Boys about the recent changes at their home break.

Reporter: What do you think of the new surf school?

Local: [stares murderously at the lineup]

Reporter: Are you worried it’s going to be harder to get set waves now?

Local: [stares murderously at the lineup]

Reporter: Do you feel like we’re all part of a tribe?

Local: [stares murderously at the lineup]

[Editor’s note: “Corndogging” is a satirical column in which we take serious surf issues, dunk ’em in the ocean, and roll them around in the sand for awhile.]