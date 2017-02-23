Departures: In The Shaping Bay With Daniel & Mikala Jones

Mikala and Daniel Jones have been North Shore standouts since, well, forever. They were raised on the beach at Rocky Point, groomed in the pit at Pipeline, and they came of age while traversing the globe.

Daniel took up shaping recently, partly because he wanted to carry on the tradition of crafting Hawaiian boards, and partly because, as he puts it, “I just wanted to learn to handshape. That way I can show up anywhere in the world and make a board with just may hands.”

Daniel was a quick study. Of course, it helps that along with Mikala he can test his own shapes and quickly refine their shortcomings. And what does Mikala look for in his brother’s boards? “To me, it’s really important to have a board that paddles good. A board that can make the drop on steep, critical waves.”

Which begs the question: Is Daniel able to meet Mikala’s needs? Hit play, and look no further than the clip at 1:10 for a very clear answer. Mikala’s boards are, quite literally, in good hands. Expect to see Daniel’s shapes standing out in North Shore lineups for many years to come.