Design Forum: A Royal Midlength

The recent trend to incorporate the humble midlength into the well-rounded quiver is welcomed indeed, but what if this trend portends a crazy future that nobody saw coming? What if the next big advancements in regular joe surfcraft were focused on boards in the 7’0″ – 8’0″ range? They’re easier to ride, after all, and with enough rail tweaks and bottom contour tinkering, they can be turned pretty radically. Everybody seems to be looking for ways to make boards shorter, to increase volume while decreasing the board’s footprint, but what if that’s a dead-end and the glide-ier path forward is the true future of surfboards?

Ha, it’s not. But it’s a fun thought experiment.

Speaking of which, this new shape from McTavish looks pretty cool. Here’s a blurb from the McTavish website and a groovy little clip above.

One of the first more user-friendly designs of the Shortboard Revolution, the Rincon is named after its first breakthrough performance in early 1968, at Rincon, California – the Queen of the Coast. It followed straight after the deep-vee Plastic Machines of 1967, and the flatter bottom and finer rocker allowed fantastic speed down-the-line, allowing a ride from way out on the Indicator, clear to the highway, on any set wave. It’s low rocker, slight vee, rounded bankable rails, and specific fin design deliver sweet, controlled speed and trim, plus smooth arcing turns and acceptable pivots, making it versatile for beach breaks as well as points. Constructed from 1968 materials. Volan cut laps and deck patch to reduce nose weight.

Available Lengths: 7’2” – 8’0”

Typical Lamination Details: 6 x 6 x 6oz volan

Fin Details: Single fin box with 9” Rincon Fin (Glass-on option available)