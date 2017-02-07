Bonzers sure are having a moment, and while it might take some digging to find a handshaped Campbell Brothers of your own, Channel Islands is bringing Duncan and Malcom’s brainchild to the masses: the Bonzer Biscuit, perhaps the most populist application of the Bonzer theory to date, a little five-finned bullet.

According to Channel Islands, “The Biscuit originally began changing lineups in 2007. Revolutionary at the time with ultra-flat rocker and standard sizes going as short as 5’2″, the Biscuit rapidly became a favorite for many team riders and surfers around the world. Soon after, we began to notice that certain people “Bonzer-ized” their Biscuits with the Campbell 5-fin setup. Turns out the pronounced spiral vee in the back of the board jived perfectly with the Campbell brothers’ Bonzer 5 recipe. Now exactly 10 years later, that vision by a small crew of surfers is a reality. For all of you who remember the smile the Biscuit brought to your face, enjoy the added drive and rail-to-rail feel of the Bonzer 5 Biscuit. Ride this board about 4″ – 6″ shorter than you are tall.”

Listen to Malcolm Campbell and Britt Merrick as they take apart the design in the clip above, complete with a few waves from Bobby Martinez and co. running the Biscuit Bonzer through its gears.