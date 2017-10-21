Word around town is that people love–I mean love–Channel Island’s semi-new Fever model. Crafted and designed by Mike Andrews for San Clemente’s Pat Gudauskas, the Fever has become a staple board for guys like Pat, Sage Erickson, Lakey Peterson, Eithan Osborne, Conner Coffin and more. One of the principal reasons it’s become such a loveable stick is found in its versatility, its capacity to perform in a variety of conditions. Pat’s gone to town on the Fever in everything from pumping Lowers to draining Skeleton Bay. You might even recall this edit, where Pat is seen packing tube after tube on his beloved Fever.

With the board’s growing, widespread approval, we figured it’s time for an analytical breakdown of Andrews’ design. Here’s was Pat had to say about the Fever on the CI website:

Overview: The Fever was born from a desire for an all-around performance board based on elements I love, Speed, Drive, and Flair. My Goal in designing this board with Mike Andrews and Channel Islands was to create a surfboard that I could surf in almost any conditions and have a hell of a good time on it. I wanted a more accessible Tour Performance board that anyone who jumped onto it would instantly feel the speed and zest for creativity.

Conditions: I like to surf my Fever in anything from 2-3 foot softer California style beach break and point break waves, to 6ft+ World Tour style waves, like Snapper, J Bay, Bells, Lowers, Haleiwa, and Backdoor. I prefer to ride it just above my groveler/small wave board, and all the way until I need a step-up or round tail surfboard.

How to Order: Same dimensions as my normal short board. For me, my normal dims are 5'10" x 18 1/2 x 2 1/4, I have been enjoying a full 2 1/4 just because it gives extra stability and flow to the board, and with the hip on the tail, it can hold a little extra volume through to the rail. Pretty straight forward as your normal dimensions. The design also has responded really well to the Flex-bar Technology, I think because it's such a fast board, the Flex-bar technology gives it extra pop and flair and is a nice compliment to the relatively simple outline.

Technical backdrop: The board originated off the Remix (rookie/MBM) which I surfed for several years on the World Tour. I loved these designs, but wanted more speed and drive throughout the board. We chopped rockers off the nose and tail to flatten the design out and allow it to fly. We added a single concave, and a tail template inspired by the CI MBM, one of my all time favorite surfboards by CI. The intention was to give the surfboard drive and control off the back 1/3 of the surfboard, so it could be fast, but also dominate in big sections and hollow bowls. The goal, making it a reliable, easy to access sweet spot for maximum flair.

Background: How the Fever came to be: The Fever stands for speed and drive. For me, as a Channel Islands team rider of 16 years, I have ridden almost all the models that Al Merrick and CI Surfboards have designed and loved them all in their own individual ways. Most recently, I had been searching for a board that could encompass all my favorite boards into one surfboard. I wanted it to be easily accessible to find the sweet spot, and to keep me inspired to surf creatively in all conditions, be it small, onshore beach break, or perfect reeling point break 6–8 foot. In the years leading up to the Fever, I spent a lot of time on the World Tour surfing really good waves. I spent a lot of time surfing boards like the Rookie, The Proton, the T-low, and the MBM. The thing that I realized was that each board, in its own way, served a style or purpose to the waves I was riding. The Proton felt amazing in hollow or powerful waves where the curve of the board suited the curve of the wave face, but when the wave went flat, it suddenly felt like I was pushing water or loosing speed. The Rookie/Rook15 felt great in Bells Beach style waves where there was open face for big arcs and turns, but for me struggled in punchy quick beach break style waves. I was finding that in my quiver I had either a board that was one thing, or another, but not both. This is where the Fever was born…With the single concave, and simple outline, the Fever has become my favorite surfboard…Enjoy!