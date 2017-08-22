And now, a lesson in product and process. The product is a glass-ready 6’2″ from Maui-based shaper Matt Kinoshita of Kazuma Surfboards. The process? A no-template, no-power-tool improvisation in 30 minutes, for around $12 in equipment, minus the blank. We couldn’t take our eyes off Kinoshita as he shuffled around the shaping racks and intuitively reamed his blank to a near showroom-quality finish using just a razor knife, a sanding block, a sanding plate, and a hand saw. Rocker, concave, rails — all are whittled down to a shocking degree of symmetry and completed in less time than a typical session in the water. Granted, this level of instinct is only acquired through years in the shaping bay under the tutelage of a skilled mentor (Ben Aipa, in Kinoshita’s case). He also notes in the video how he wouldn’t give this particular board to a customer, as a perfect, precise attempt would take him four hours, at least. But the bigger point he’s making is that a handshape you’re proud of doesn’t need to be so damn complicated, expensive, or tedious. Just loosen up that shoulder girdle and get to work.
Design Forum: How To Shape A 6’2″ in 30 Minutes
Watch Matt "Kazuma" Kinoshita intuit a handshape without power tools