It was one evening after a bottle of red wine that Australia’s Maurice Cole and the team at Roark discussed a collaboration: a board that could go anywhere in the world and sync with any kind of wave, lefts or rights, whether its rider was cruising down the line on a single fin, camping down in tubes on a quad, or carving up the face on a thruster. Cole revved up the planer. The result, after a year of calibrating, was The Shiva, a one-board quiver with single concave, hard edges from nose to tail for speed, a spiral vee off the tail, and low rocker for improved paddling power. Cole gave the skinny on the Shiva to SURFER editor Todd Prodanovich during the 2017 Boardroom International Surfboard Show in Del Mar, California in early May. To see teamrider Nate Zoller put his 5’4″ model through a test run on a trip to India last year, check out the edit below.

2017 Surfboard & Surfboard Accessory Guide