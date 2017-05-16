Design Forum: SUPER’s Siamese Twin

In the video above, North Carolina tube-hound Brett Barley tears apart playful east coast peaks and slots himself into pint-sized sand-bottomed barrels. The stick he’s riding? That’s SUPER’s newly-released Siamese Twin — a fish-inspired twinny with low entry rocker, a wide swallowtail, and a single to double concave with a vee off the tail. Barley clearly loves SUPER’s new model, but to get a closer look at the design, we called up Adam “Sparrow” Fletcher, leader of the Superbrand Shapers’ Collective, who gave us some more insight into what makes this little twin fin a fun and versatile small-wave craft.

What inspired you to make this design?

It all started with Ry Craike originally. He told me he wanted a really good twin fin, so I started making him one. When I went and had a look at other twin fin models, I saw guys struggling on them. I thought no one really nailed the design yet. I liked the outline of a similar fish model we’ve had before, called the Quadrofinia, and basically we went off that.

I thought the biggest struggle with other models was the blocky rails, so we widened the outline and put the volume in the middle and made the rails a little thinner–more of a medium-to-low rail. Then we added a four-channel bottom to give it a little bit more drive and so it doesn’t skid out as much. That also puts a bit more speed into it.

How did Craike like the model?

He loved it. The first board worked, so we went with the original model. I lent one to the Billabong team manager over here [in Australia], and he gave it to the whole Billabong crew when they went on their photo shoot. Creed McTaggart said it was one of the best twin fins he’s ever ridden.

Looking at the board, it seems like the template pays homage to the more original twin fins while the details spice up the performance.

Yes. I looked at where MR put his fins, where he put the twin fin set up, and I took that placement but straightened them up a little bit to give them more drive and speed. Then I pulled down the rails a bit to add a little more bite and added those channels for speed. I think everyone wants to ride a twin fin, but then they realize that they are really loose. I didn’t want to put a stabilizer in the back like some other brands do, because it defeats the purpose, really. It’s definitely an acquired taste, and you do have to adjust your surfing to ride them. They’re not going to surf like a shortboard, if that’s what you’re trying to do.

What conditions does the board ride best in?

It’s a fun board to ride when the waves are knee high, but I’ve seen a couple guys ride it when it was a bit bigger, and it holds. It’s just one of those boards you ride when you’re feeling flat and you want to have a bit of fun in the surf. Everyone that’s ridden it in about 4-foot surf says its really fun. As long as its running down the line, the thing flies. But it works in mushy stuff, as well. It’s one of those boards you can have in your quiver and take down to the beach whenever.

How would you recommend most people ride it?

I ride it 2 to 3 liters more than what I normally do and at probably 4 inches shorter, at a 5’7” or 5’8”. So I’d recommend anywhere from 3 to 5 inches shorter, depending on your literage. Although it’s thin in the rail, the volume is in the middle of the board, so it’s kind of deceiving how much volume it holds. You want a little more volume anyways.

What kind of fins are you riding?

I’m using the FCS MR template. It seems like everyone is riding them. I’ve seen Craike use the Channel Islands model, which seem to be a similar fin to the MR template. I’d recommend the CI in the FUTURES and the MR in the FCS II.