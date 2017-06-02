A stringerless, polyester resin model with a doughy, curved tail for mushy waves. A 3-pound EPS blank. A symmetrical thruster set-up with the middle fin over your ankle. A Donald Brink quiver is anything but ordinary, and many of his creations start the conversation of why asymmetry can matter on a board. “Everything’s stance specific: left-foot-forward, right-foot-forward,” says Brink to SURFER editor Todd Prodanovich. “It’s less about which way you’re surfing than which way you’re standing, in my opinion. [It’s] addressing the frustrations of surfing through design.” Watch Brink guide us through his funky, functional projects for 2017 at the Boardroom International Surfboard Show back in May.

