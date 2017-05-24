Channel Islands lead designer Britt Merrick works closely with both Dane Reynolds and Zeke Lau–two surfers of remarkable talent and comparable stature–to create some of the most refined high-performance boards on the planet. But what Merrick has found since working with the two is that, despite their similarities, Reynolds and Lau still prefer to ride very different shapes. “They surf fairly similarly– they’re both really powerful surfers and like speed,” says Merrick. “But it’s interesting how different two guys can be, even though they have the same-sized board.” In the edit above, Merrick invites us into his Santa Barbara shaping room and breaks down the board that Lau rode to a third-place finish at Bells.