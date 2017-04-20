Yes, output on Encyclopedia and History has slacked off a little the past few weeks. But only cause I’m thrashing away on the next (and, God willing, final) website: Above the Roar. Surf Q&A, and nothing but. Like Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine, but wetter and saltier. Hundreds of surfer interviews. I’ve been gathering these gems for years, decades. Duke and Blake and Doc Ball; Midget and BK and Lopez; Andy and Kelly, right on up to Filipe, John John, and Carissa. Famous and obscure. Profound and ridiculous. Never boring, cause I edit the slow bits out.

Another thing interrupting my jackhammer flow is that I’m reconfiguring all three sites—Encyclopedia, History, Roar—so they’re linked up, synched up, jamming together in the heaviest and tightest possible way, a power trio, like Cream before Ginger Baker murdered Jack Bruce onstage in the middle of a drum solo.

If World War III doesn’t fuck my rollout, the whole retooled three-ring spectacle will launch in early May. Two weeks from today, give or take.

One last thing. It’s gonna cost you. Not much. Three bucks a month, automatic re-up, like Netflix. Safe and secure—Stripe handles the transaction. One week free trial. Cancel any time with the push of a button.

So . . . three bucks for three sites. Words by the million, video clips from here to Hollywood Boulevard, endless surf pix—22K on my hard drive and counting. No ads. No ads!

My huge personal thanks to anybody and everybody who has viewed, contributed, trolled, commented, or fact-checked Encyclopedia and History these last few years. All the back and forth is why online is the best of all mediums. And I’m only getting started. I’ve posted maybe 4% of what I’m holding, and can’t wait to get the rest out there.

A few grabs from Roar. Still making adjustments, but almost there.