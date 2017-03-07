All the info you'll need for the 2017 Quiksilver & Roxy Pro Gold Coast

Late summer swells are starting to arrive on the Gold Coast of Australia’s East Coast, and just in time for the first event of the Men’s & Women’s 2017 WSL Championship Tour season. Mick Fanning is back for a full year on tour, Bede Durbidge and Owen Wright have both been cleared for action after massive injuries derailed their 2016 seasons, and Tyler Wright and John John Florence are back to defend their world championships.

We’ve got all the details you’ll need to tune in and catch the action at Snapper Rocks and cheer on your Fantasy Surfer team.

WHO: The WSL Men’s Top 34 + 2 wildcards & The WSL Women’s Top 17 + 1 wildcard

WHAT: The first event of the 2017 WSL Championship Tour season

WHEN: Waiting period begins March 14 and runs until March 25

WHERE: Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

TIME ZONE: The Gold Coast of Australia is 15 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 18 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7:00 AM March 14th is…

1:00 PM, March 13th in Los Angeles

4:00 PM, March 13th in New York

9:00 AM, March 13th in Hawaii

9:00 PM, March 13th in London

10:00 PM, March 13th in Paris

11:00 PM, March 13th in Durban, South Africa

6:00 PM, March 13th in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

6:00 AM, March 14th in Tokyo

If you don’t find yourself in one of the above mentioned time zones, we highly recommend checking the time difference between the Gold Coast and your location at TimeAndDate.com.

INJURIES: As of today (March 7, USA / March 8, AUS) there are no injuries to report.

WILDCARDS: For the second straight year, Mikey Wright has been awarded a wildcard into the main event of the Quik Pro. The remaining men’s wildcard and the lone women’s wildcard have yet to be announced.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Men: Matt Wilkinson; Women: Tyler Wright

EVENT WEBSITE: Tune in to the WSL’s event live at WorldSurfLeague.com

HEAT DRAWS:

Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast Round 1 Match-Ups:

Heat 1: Michel Bourez, Conner Coffin, Jadson Andre

Heat 2: Matt Wilkinson, Stu Kennedy, Ian Gouveia

Heat 3: Kolohe Andino, Kanoa Igarashi, Jack Freestone

Heat 4: Gabriel Medina, Wiggolly Dantas, Ezekiel Lau

Heat 5: Jordy Smith, Miguel Pupo, TBA

Heat 6: John John Florence, Connor O’Leary, TBA

Heat 7: Kelly Slater, Mick Fanning, Jeremy Flores

Heat 8: Julian Wilson, Caio Ibelli, Leo Fioravanti

Heat 9: Joel Parkinson, Italo Ferreira, Joan Duru

Heat 10: Filipe Toledo, Adrian Buchan, Frederico Morais

Heat 11: Adriano De Souza, Josh Kerr, Bede Durbidge

Heat 12: Sebastian Zietz, Owen Wright, Ethan Ewing

Roxy Pro Gold Coast Round 1 Match-Ups:

TBA

As always, Fantasy Surfer is 100% free and we’ll never ask you for your credit card in order to play. Log in now at www.FantasySurfer.com to make your picks.