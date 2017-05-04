The last time we went to Rio, it was widely watched as a preview of how things could possibly run for the 2016 Olympics. And if you watched last year’s Oi Rio Pro – or the Olympics for that matter – you know it was pretty much a disaster. The 2016 Oi Rio Pro was nearly upstaged by the horrendous water quality in the area and (no surprise) the Olympics were, as well. Poor planning, potential sickness, and lack of a back-up venue were big complaints from the surfers over the last few years. Granted, the surfers winning the event rarely have a negative thing to say in their homogenized, canned answers. But look at the surfers’ attitudes heading into the event. Even positivity warriors Conner Coffin and Carissa Moore were in shock after witnessing a man being shot right in front of them on the streets of Rio.

After last year, there’s not much you can do to save the Olympics – after all, they won’t have to return to Rio again this year. But the Oi Rio Pro and its competitors will. That’s why the event has been relocated to the break of Saquarema. While we’re optimistic that this will bring a bump in the surf quality, it has yet to be seen if the relocation will bring a change in the water quality the surfers are forced to deal with.

Here’s what you’ll need to know for the upcoming 2017 Oi Rio Pro:

WHO: The Men’s WSL Top 34 + 2 wildcards, and the Women’s WSL Top 17 + 1 wildcard.

WHAT: Event No.4 of the Men’s & Women’s 2017 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: May 9-20, 2017

WHERE: Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

TIME ZONE: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is 1 hour ahead of the US East Coast and 4 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7:00am, Tuesday, May 9th in Rio is 6:00am, Tuesday, May 9th in New York, and 3:00am, Tuesday, May 9th in Los Angeles. If you’re not in any of those time zones and want to know the difference in time from Rio to your area, we recommend visiting TimeAndDate.com.

INJURIES / REPLACEMENTS / WILDCARDS: As of today (May 4th USA, May 5th AUS), Italo Ferreira is the only surfer on the men’s side to withdraw due to injury. He has again been replaced by Nat Young. Jesse Mendes has been named as a wildcard for this event as the WQS ratings leader. The final men’s wildcard has yet to be announced.

On the women’s side, Malia Manuel has withdrawn do to her ongoing knee injury. She has been replaced in the draw by former ‘CT surfer Bianca Buitendag. The wildcard for the women’s event has yet to be announced.

2017 Men’s Oi Rio Pro Heat Draw:

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: Gabriel Medina, Frederico Morais, Ethan Ewing

Heat 2: Adriano De Souza, Ezekiel Lau, Nat Young

Heat 3: Owen Wright, Wiggolly Dantas, Jadson Andre

Heat 4: Kolohe Andino, Jeremy Flores, Leo Fioravanti

Heat 5: Jordy Smith, Josh Kerr, Jesse Mendes

Heat 6: John John Florence, Jack Freestone, TBA

Heat 7: Filipe Toledo, Adrian Buchan, Ian Gouveia

Heat 8: Matt Wilkinson, Connor O’Leary, Joan Duru

Heat 9: Joel Parkinson, Mick Fanning, Bede Durbidge

Heat 10: Kelly Slater, Conner Coffin, Kanoa Igarashi

Heat 11: Michel Bourez, Caio Ibelli, Stu Kennedy

Heat 12: Sebastian Zietz, Julian Wilson, Miguel Pupo

2017 Women’s Oi Rio Pro Heat Draw:

Upcoming Round 1 Heats

Heat 1: Carissa Moore, Sage Erickson, Laura Enever

Heat 2: Courtney Conlogue, Nikki Van Dijk, Bronte Macaulay

Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore, Keely Andrew, TBA

Heat 4: Tyler Wright, Coco Ho, Bianca Buitendag

Heat 5: Sally Fitzgibbons, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Pauline Ado

Heat 6: Johanne Defay, Lakey Peterson, Silvana Lima

