FANTASY SURFER: Corona Open J-Bay Preview

All the info you'll need for the upcoming event at Jeffrey's Bay

We’re less than a week away from the annual trip to Jeffrey’s Bay for the Corona Open, and the world title race has been completely turned upside down. In 2016, Matt Wilkinson started out blazing hot only to have John John Florence secure his maiden world title from him before the tour ever made it to Hawaii.

This year, it looks like Wilkinson is primed for a little bit of revenge as he has just stolen the yellow leader’s jersey from Florence with his impressive win in Fiji. An eye for an eye.

They’re also not alone near the top as Jordy Smith, Adriano De Souza, and Owen Wright are all tied immediately behind them in the rankings. It looks like the world title will come down to the wire in December. But that’s months from now. For now, tune and see if Mick Fanning can re-capture his magic and if Kelly Slater has one last hurrah left in his South Africa bag of tricks.

Here’s everything you need to know for J-Bay:

WHO: The WSL Men’s Top 34 + 2 wildcards

WHAT: Stop #6 of the Men’s 2017 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: July 12-23

WHERE: Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa

TIME ZONE: Jeffreys Bay, South Africa, is six hours ahead of the US East Coast and nine hours ahead of the US West Coast. It is also one hour ahead of the United Kingdom.

This means that 8:00 AM, July 12, in South Africa is:

8:00 AM, July 12th, in France

7:00 AM, July 12th, in the United Kingdom

2:00 AM, July 12th, in New York

11:00 PM, July 11th, in Los Angeles

8:00 PM, July 11th, in Honolulu

Plan accordingly. If your time zone equivalent is not listed above, we recommend visiting www.TimeAndDate.com.

WILDCARDS / INJURIES / INJURY REPLACEMENTS: (Updated July 6, 2017) Dale Staples (ZAF) from St Francis Bay will join the WSL Top 34 as a wildcard after winning the 2017 edition of the JBU Supertrials. The remaining wildcard will be decided following the conclusion of the WSL Qualifying Series 10,000 event, the Ballito Pro

EVENT WEBSITE: Tune into the WSL’s event live at http://www.worldsurfleague.com/events/2017/mct/1900/corona-open-j-bay.

HEAT DRAW:

Heat 1: Joel Parkinson (AUS), Wiggolly Dantas (BRA), Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Heat 2: Owen Wright (AUS), Bede Durbidge (AUS), Josh Kerr (AUS)

Heat 3: Adriano de Souza (BRA), Frederico Morais (PRT), Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 4: Matt Wilkinson (AUS), Jeremy Flores (FRA), Ethan Ewing (AUS)

Heat 5: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Conner Coffin (USA), TBD

Heat 6: John John Florence (HAW), Ian Gouveia (BRA), TBD

Heat 7: Kolohe Andino (USA), Italo Ferreira (BRA), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

Heat 8: Julian Wilson (AUS), Kelly Slater (USA), Kanoa Igarashi (USA)

Heat 9: Connor O’Leary (AUS), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Jack Freestone (AUS)

Heat 10: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Stuart Kennedy (AUS)

Heat 11: Sebastian Zietz (HAW), Mick Fanning (AUS), Joan Duru (FRA)

Heat 12: Michel Bourez (PYF), Filipe Toledo (BRA), Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

FANTASY: As always, Fantasy Surfer is ready for you to select your teams for the 2017 Corona Open. Select your teams NOW at FantasySurfer.com