FANTASY SURFER: Kelly Slater Out of Rio

In a last minute update to the upcoming Oi Rio Pro, Kelly Slater has withdrawn from the event with less than 24 hours to go until the waiting period begins.

Official statement from Kelly Slater via WSL press release:

“I have been working through some injuries the past several seasons and, unfortunately, I need to take some time off to mend my body,” Slater said. “I won’t be in Rio and I don’t know how long I’ll need. My lower back has been in constant pain for the last three years and although I’ve been able to fight through it with short stints of rehab, it hasn’t fixed the problem. If I don’t do this now, at some point, I’ll ruin my body. I’m spending the next five weeks rehabilitating with WSL Doctors in Australia and we’ll see how I feel after that. I’m hopeful that I will be in top form again this season at some point. Thanks everyone for the support.”