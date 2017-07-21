Filipe Toledo decisively took the 2017 Corona J-Bay Open title last week, using every move in his sparkplug toolkit and flipping the classic notion of J-Bay surfing upside-down. But did you have him on your Fantasy Surfer team? Turns out only 27% of FS players had Filipe on their rosters. We crunched some more numbers after the Jeffreys Bay event to give you a leg up on the competition before the Billabong Pro Tahiti starts in less than a month. Presenting Backwash, your Fantasy Surfer guide for when the final horn blows.

Top-10 FS Points Gains from J-Bay:

[SURFER (AVG. HEAT SCORE / WINNING % / ‘CT LEADERBOARD / FANTASY SURFER POINTS]

Filipe Toledo (16.48 / 83.33% / 7 (+7) / 250)

Frederico Morais (16.64 / 71.43% / 12 (+6) / 175)

Gabriel Medina (17.1 / 80% / 9 (+2) / 151)

Julian Wilson (15.03 / 57.14 % / 8 (-) / 150)

John Florence (18.0 / 60% / 2 (-) / 128)

Jordy Smith (15.91 / 50% / 3 (-) / 127)

Matt Wilkinson (14.92 / 60% / 1 (-) / 126)

Mick Fanning (14.9 / 60% / 11 (+2) / 125)

Conner Coffin (17.16 / 50% / 17 (+8) / 103)

Michel Bourez (14.39 / 50% / 13 (-1) / 102)

Top 5 selected surfers at the 2017 Corona Open J-Bay:

Mick Fanning – 85%

John John Florence – 70%

Ezekiel Lau – 44%

Owen Wright – 43%

Julian Wilson – 38%

Other noteworthy stats from J-Bay:

-Jordy Smith recorded the 10th perfect heat in WSL history

-There were 8 perfect 10s throughout the event

-There were 21 waves scored at 9.5 or higher

-This was Filipe Toledo’s 4th career CT victory

-Filipe has never lost a CT final: now 4-0

-Since J-Bay became a regular CT tour stop in 1996, no goofyfoot has won there

-Last goofy to even make the final was in 2009 (Damien Hobgood)

-Last American to win the event was Kelly Slater in 2008

-Toledo is first Brazilian to win at J-Bay (Adriano won in 2012 when it was a QS event)

-Filipe’s 18.00 finals point total was highest scoring in a final since Kelly Slater in 2003 (18.36)

–6 surfers are averaging a quarterfinal appearance or better in 2017 (John John Florence, Matt Wilkinson, Jordy Smith, Owen Wright, Adriano De Souza, and Filipe Toledo)

-Ethan Ewing remains the only Top 34 surfer yet to win a heat in 2017

-Yago Dora remains the only wildcard to advance past Round 3 in 2017

-John Florence and Mick Fanning have been the top selected surfers at every event this year. (Mick X 4, John John X 2)

–6 events this year = 6 winners. The last 7 events on CT tour have produced 7 different winners (John John won Portugal in 2016)

[PICK YOUR FS ROSTER FOR THE BILLABONG PRO TAHITI HERE]

[Featured Image: Filipe Toledo. Photo: van Gysen]