FANTASY SURFER: TAHITI PREVIEW

All The Info You'll Need For The Upcoming 2017 Billabong Pro Tahiti

We're entering a bit of an odd section for the 2017 Championship Tour. This is the time of year where surfers have to be ready for every sort of competition. The recently completed J-Bay Open saw Filipe Toledo light the world on fire in amazing righthand pointbreak waves. The term "Perfect 10" seemed to lose all meaning in South Africa. Then, we followed the WQS to Huntington Beach where less-than-ideal conditions are the norm. Light-footed CT sophomore Kanoa Igarashi brought the small wave title back to his hometown of Huntington Beach. And now the big guns head to the End of The Road; Teahupo'o – where draining lefthand barrels await those brave enough to charge into them.

This year, we'll add a new wrinkle to the mix as Kelly Slater (the defending event champion) will not be at the event. Kelly broke several bones in his foot at J-Bay and if the time frame given recently is to be believed, we likely won't see him again in a contest until 2018.

So get set; here's all the info you'll need for the upcoming 2017 Billabong Pro Tahiti:

WHO: The WSL Men's Top 34 + 2 wildcards

WHAT: Stop #7 of the Men's 2017 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: August 11-22

WHERE: Teahupo'o, Tahiti (largest island in the Windward group of French Polynesia)

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Kelly Slater

TIME ZONE: Teahupo'o, Tahiti is 6 hours behind the US East Coast and 3 hours behind the US West Coast.

This means that 8 am, August 11th in Tahiti is:

8 pm, August 11th in France

7 pm, August 11th in United Kingdom

2 pm, August 11th in New York

11 am, August 11th in Los Angeles

8 am, August 11th in Honolulu

Plan accordingly. If your time zone equivalent is not listed above, we recommend visiting www.TimeAndDate.com to see yours.

WILDCARDS / INJURIES / INJURY REPLACEMENTS: (Updated August 9th, 2017) Kelly Slater is officially OUT due to injury and will be replaced in the heat draw by Nat Young. Spain's Aritz Aranburu won the Trials event and has earned his way into the main event. Local Taumata Puhetini has been awarded the final spot in the event as a wildcard.

EVENT WEBSITE: Tune into the WSL's event live at WorldSurfLeague.com

HEAT DRAW:

2017 Billabong Pro Tahiti

Round One:

Heat 1: Joel Parkinson, Jeremy Flores, Jadson Andre

Heat 2: Adriano DeSouza, Bede Durbidge, Nat Young

Heat 3: Owen Wright, Italo Ferreira, Josh Kerr

Heat 4: Jordy Smith, Joan Duru, Ethan Ewing

Heat 5: John John Florence, Ezekiel Lau, Aritz Aranburu

Heat 6: Matt Wilkinson, Wiggolly Dantas, Taumata Puhetini

Heat 7: Filipe Toledo, Adrian Buchan, Miguel Pupo

Heat 8: Julian Wilson, Conner Coffin, Kanoa Igarashi

Heat 9: Gabriel Medina, Caio Ibelli, Stu Kennedy

Heat 10: Connor O'Leary, Sebastian Zietz, Leo Fioravanti

Heat 11: Mick Fanning, Kolohe Andino, Jack Freestone

Heat 12: Frederico Morais, Michel Bourez, Ian Gouveia

Trade your teams NOW for the Billabong Pro. Trading closes the moment the first wave of Heat One, Round One is taken. Visit FantasySurfer.com to choose your team now.