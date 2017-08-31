All the info you'll need for the 2017 Hurley / Swatch Pro

We’re headed into event No.8 on the Men’s Tour and event No.7 on the Women’s Tour beginning September 6th in Southern California, and the world title races are both wide open. Jordy Smith has a narrow lead over John John Florence, and Tyler Wright holds a slim lead over Sally Fitzgibbons and Courtney Conlogue. With the European leg of the tour starting almost immediately after Lowers, momentum will play a huge factor for whomever can strike first and solidify their lead.

WHO: The WSL Men's Top 34 + 2 wildcards & The WSL Women’s Top 17 + 1 wildcard

WHAT: Stop #8 of the Men's 2017 WSL Championship Tour & Stop #7 of the Women's 2017 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: September 6-17

WHERE: Lower Trestles, California, USA

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Jordy Smith / Tyler Wright

WILDCARDS / INJURIES / INJURY REPLACEMENTS: (Updated August 31th, 2017) Kelly Slater is officially out of the event, and likely all of 2017 with a broken right foot. He has been replaced in the draw by Nat Young. The two men’s wildcards are Hiroto Ohhara and Evan Geiselman. There are no injuries to report on the women’s side. The women’s wildcard is Macy Callaghan.

EVENT WEBSITE: Tune into the WSL's event live at WorldSurfLeague.com

HEAT DRAW:

2017 Hurley Pro at Trestles

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: Adriano de Souza (BRA), Wiggolly Dantas (BRA), Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Heat 2: Julian Wilson (AUS), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 3: Owen Wright (AUS), Jeremy Flores (FRA), Josh Kerr (AUS)

Heat 4: Matt Wilkinson (AUS), Bede Durbidge (AUS), Ethan Ewing (AUS)

Heat 5: John John Florence (HAW), Italo Ferreira (BRA), Hiroto Ohhara (JPN)

Heat 6: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Ian Gouveia (BRA), Evan Geiselman (USA)

Heat 7: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Nat Young (USA)

Heat 8: Joel Parkinson (AUS), Conner Coffin (USA), Stu Kennedy (AUS)

Heat 9: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Joan Duru (FRA), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

Heat 10: Connor O'Leary (AUS), Sebastian Zietz (HAW), Kanoa Igarashi (USA)

Heat 11: Kolohe Andino (USA), Frederico Morais (PRT), Jack Freestone (AUS)

Heat 12: Mick Fanning (AUS), Michel Bourez (PYF), Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

2017 Swatch Pro at Trestles

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: Johanne Defay (FRA), Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW), Pauline Ado (FRA)

Heat 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Carissa Moore (HAW), Silvana Lima (BRA)

Heat 3: Tyler Wright (AUS), Keely Andrew (AUS), Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Heat 4: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Coco Ho (HAW), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Heat 5: Courtney Conlogue (USA), Lakey Peterson (USA), Laura Enever (AUS)

Heat 6: Sage Erickson (USA), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Malia Manuel (HAW)

