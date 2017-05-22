Fantasy Surfer: Women’s Fiji Pro Preview

With the world title race starting to heat up a bit after Rio, the OuterKnown Fiji Pro will play a pivotal role in determining who will be left standing at the end of the year. Tyler Wright and Stephanie Gilmore will both be wearing the yellow leader’s jersey as they are tied atop the leaderboard. Add to that Sally Fitzgibbons (a perennial favorite in Fiji) who sits just behind them, and you have all the makings of a compelling contest.

WHO: The Women’s WSL Top 17 + 1 wildcard

WHAT: The 2017 OuterKnown Women’s Fiji Pro – Stop No.5 of the 2017 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: Men’s Fiji Pro is May 28 – June June 02, 2017

WHERE: Tavarua Island & Namotu Island, Fiji

TIME ZONE: Fiji is 16 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 19 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 8:00 AM, Sunday, May 28th, in Fiji is 4:00 PM, Saturday, in New York and 1:00 PM, Saturday, in Los Angeles. If you are not in either of these two regions, we recommend visiting TimeAndDate.com to verify the time in your area compared to Fiji.

INJURIES: As of today (May 22nd), Malia Manuel is the only Top 17 surfer to withdraw due to injury. She has been replaced for the second event in a row by Bianca Buitendag.

WILDCARDS: Bethany Hamilton has been granted the wildcard to the OuterKnown Fiji Pro for the second consecutive year. All surfers are now available for trading on www.FantasySurfer.com.

HEAT DRAW:

Heat 1: Courtney Conlogue, Lakey Peterson, Silvana Lima

Heat 2: Johanne Defay, Sage Erickson, Bronte Macaulay

Heat 3: Tyler Wright, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Bethany Hamilton

Heat 4: Stephanie Gilmore, Coco Ho, Bianca Buitendag

Heat 5: Sally Fitzgibbons, Keely Andrew, Pauline Ado

Heat 6: Nikki Van Dijk, Carissa Moore, Laura Enever