Fantasy Surfer: Quik Pro / Roxy Pro France Preview

All the info you'll need for the upcoming 'CT events in France

Anybody on Tour can win in France. 2016 proved that to us, as Keanu Asing won the final with an interference on Gabriel Medina and then proceeded to drop off Tour at the end of the year. Think about that — a surfer who didn’t re-qualify won an event. Not only can that suggest an extremely high level of talent on Tour, but it also speaks to the radial extremes that can occur every year in France. Tides — and momentum — swing wildly at the Quiksilver / Roxy Pro, especially when these events typically take the entirety of their waiting periods to complete.

Here are the cold, hard facts that you’ll want to know headed into France:

WHO: The WSL Men’s Top 34 + 2 wildcards & the WSL Women’s Top 17 + 1 wildcard

WHAT: Stop #9 of the Men’s & Women's 2017 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: October 7-18, 2017

WHERE: Landes, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France

TIME ZONE: France operates by the Central European Time Zone. This means that 8:00 am, October 7th, in Landes is:

3:00 pm, October 7th, in Tokyo

4:00 pm, October 7th, in Sydney

7:00 am, October 7th, in the United Kingdom

2:00 am, October 7th, in New York

11:00 pm, October 6th, in Los Angeles

8:00 pm, October 6th, in Honolulu

Plan accordingly. If your time zone equivalent is not listed above, we recommend visiting www.TimeAndDate.com to see yours.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Keanu Asing and Carissa Moore

WILDCARDS / INJURIES / INJURY REPLACEMENTS: (Updated Oct 6th, 2017) On the men’s side, Kelly Slater remains out due to a broken foot. He has been replaced by Nat Young. Defending event champ Keanu Asing and local Marc Lacomare have been given the event wildcards.

On the women’s side, Laura Enever is out for her second consecutive event and has been replaced by Bianca Buitendag. Caroline Marks has been given the event wildcard.

EVENT WEBSITE: Tune into the WSL’s event live at WorldSurfLeague.com

HEAT DRAW:

2017 Quiksilver Pro France

Upcoming Round One Heats:

Heat 1: Adriano De Souza, Conner Coffin, Stu Kennedy

Heat 2: Owen Wright, Bede Durbidge, Nat Young

Heat 3: Matt Wilkinson, Wiggolly Dantas, Josh Kerr

Heat 4: Julian Wilson, Caio Ibelli, Ethan Ewing

Heat 5: John John Florence, Italo Ferreira, Keanu Asing

Heat 6: Jordy Smith, Kanoa Igarashi, Marc Lacomare

Heat 7: Filipe Toledo, Joan Duru, Miguel Pupo

Heat 8: Gabriel Medina, Jeremy Flores, Leo Fioravanti

Heat 9: Joel Parkinson, Michel Bourez, Jack Freestone

Heat 10: Connor O'Leary, Sebastian Zietz, Jadson Andre

Heat 11: Frederico Morais, Mick Fanning, Ian Gouveia

Heat 12: Kolohe Andino, Adrian Buchan, Ezekiel Lau

2017 Roxy Pro France

Upcoming Round One Heats:

Heat 1: Nikki Van Dijk, Johanne Defay, Malia Manuel

Heat 2: Sage Erickson, Lakey Peterson, Pauline Ado

Heat 3: Sally Fitzgibbons, Silvana Lima, Caroline Marks

Heat 4: Courtney Conlogue, Keely Andrew, Bianca Buitendag

Heat 5: Tyler Wright, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Bronte Macaulay

Heat 6: Stephanie Gilmore, Carissa Moore, Coco Ho

