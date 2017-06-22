Fantasy Surfer: Mid-Season Tips From The Leaderboard

Words of wisdom from three of the current Top 10 FS players

Getting Fantasy Surfer advice from someone is a lot like getting a birthday card from your grandmother. Usually, the sentiment is there and well-meaning, but that $3 check only goes so far — Fantasy Surfer advice, likewise, is usually skewed toward a favorite surfer, and can be pretty flawed.

But we’re changing that model this year – in the Fantasy Surfer department, anyway. Those birthday checks may not go very far, but solid advice from the current Top 10 in the Fantasy Surfer rankings will. Here are some thoughts from a few members of the current Fantasy Surfer Top 10 before you pick your J-Bay roster:

Name: Stefano Caraco

Current Ranking: 7

Team Name: stefano.c

Total Score for first 5 events combined: 4,289 (858 point average per event)

What has been your key event so far this year to put you near the top of the leaderboard?

The two key events that put me in the top 10 were Rio and Fiji, picking the two surfers who won the events: Adriano de Souza in Rio and Matt Wilkinson winning Fiji.

Who are the anchors for your team?

John John Florence and Mick Fanning.

What are your predictions for J-Bay?

My prediction for J- Bay is simple- Legend Mick Fanning to take it out again, followed by Jordy Smith for a strong finish and for Gabriel Medina to make a comeback.

Name: Dylan Lundstrom

Current Ranking: 4

Team Name: johndeere

Total Score for first 5 events combined: 4,336 (867 point average per event)

Who is someone you need to have and will keep all year?

John John is a must. He’s had a couple unexpected losses, but that keeps things exciting.

What is your strategy for the rest of 2017?

Retaining guys who return results and recycling others who do not.

Name: Nic Lyon

Current Ranking: 2

Team Name: encinitas1979

Total Score for first 5 events combined: 4,370 (874 point average per event)

What has been your key event so far this year to put you at the top of the leaderboard?

Bells. I got very lucky and was able to avoid certain match-ups, getting seven surfers through to the quarters.

Who is someone you need to have and will keep all year?

John John Florence – complete package; and Fanning – low price point.

What will your strategy be for the upcoming Corona J-Bay Open? Choose your teams now at FantasySurfer.com as the waiting period begins on July 12th.

[Featured Image: John Florence, Photo by Miller]