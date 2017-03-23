Fantasy Surfer: Margaret River Preview

Last year, you may remember a few new things at the Margaret River Pro. Matt Wilkinson led the ratings, Sebastian Zietz won his first-ever ‘CT event, and we just missed out on seeing North Point used a venue in the contest (the permits weren’t filed in time). This year, Owen Wright is in the lea,d and all the permits have been filed in time for us to see the Top 34 and Top 17 in action at the fabled North Point. Here’s what you’ll need to know for the upcoming 2016 Drug Aware Margaret River Pro:

WHO: The Men’s WSL Top 34 + 2 wildcards, and the Women’s WSL Top 17 + 1 wildcard.

WHAT: Event No.2 of the Men’s & Women’s 2017 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: March 29 – April 9, 2017

WHERE: Margaret River, Western Australia

TIME ZONE: Margaret River, Western Australia is 12 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 15 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7:00am Wednesday, March 29th in Margaret River is 7:00pm Tuesday, March 28th in New York, and 4:00pm Tuesday, March 28th in Los Angeles. If you’re not in any of those time zones and want to know the difference in time from Margaret River to your area, we recommend visiting TimeAndDate.com.

INJURIES / REPLACEMENTS / WILDCARDS: As of today (March 23rd) There are no replacements announced. Italo Ferreira has sustained a lower leg injury and his status has yet to be determined. We will have more news as it becomes available. Jesse Mendes has been given one of the wildcards into the Men’s main event and is now available for trading. No word on the women’s wildcard yet.

2017 Men’s Drug Aware Margaret River Pro Heat Draw:

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: Kelly Slater, Connor O’Leary, Ian Gouveia

Heat 2: Kolohe Andino, Mick Fanning, Leo Fioravanti

Heat 3: Matt Wilkinson, Stu Kennedy, Ezekiel Lau

Heat 4: Jordy Smith, Miguel Pupo, Jack Freestone

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina, Kanoa Igarashi, Jesse Mendes

Heat 6: John John Florence, Wiggolly Dantas, TBA

Heat 7: Owen Wright, Caio Ibelli, Jadson Andre

Heat 8: Joel Parkinson, Adrian Buchan, Jeremy Flores

Heat 9: Adriano De Souza, Conner Coffin, Joan Duru

Heat 10: Michel Bourez, Josh Kerr, Bede Durbidge

Heat 11: Julian Wilson, Italo Ferreira, Ethan Ewing

Heat 12: Filipe Toledo, Sebastian Zietz, Frederico Morais

2017 Women’s Drug Aware Margaret River Pro Heat Draw:

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: Johanne Defay, Malia Manuel, Silvana Lima

Heat 2: Courtney Conlogue, Sage Erickson, Bronte Macaulay

Heat 3: Tyler Wright, Laura Enever, TBA

Heat 4: Stephanie Gilmore, Nikki Van Dijk, Pauline Ado

Heat 5: Carissa Moore, Lakey Peterson, Coco Ho

Heat 6: Sally Fitzgibbons, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Keely Andrew

