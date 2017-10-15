Fantasy Surfer: Portugal Preview

All the info you'll need for the 2017 Meo Rip Curl Pro

With Jordy Smith’s stumble at the recently completed Quik Pro France, the results of the 2017 Meo Rip Curl Pro will be incredibly important to this year’s title race. While it’s unlikely that we’ll see a World Champion crowned at this event as we did in 2016, the outcome will set the stage for the world title finale at the Pipe Masters. John John Florence has a slim lead over Smith, and Gabriel Medina is quickly catching up with them both after winning in France. Will Florence, Smith, or Medina dominate in Portugal and set themselves up in the driver’s seat for Pipe? We’ll have to wait and see.

Here are the facts:

WHO: The WSL Men’s Top 34 + 2 wildcards

WHAT: Stop #10 of the Men’s 2017 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: October 20-31, 2017

WHERE: Peniche, Portugal

TIME ZONE: Peniche, Portugal is in the GMT+1 time zone

This means that 8am, October 20th, in Peniche is:

4pm, October 20th, in Tokyo

5pm, October 20th, in Sydney

8am, October 20th, in United Kingdom

3am, October 20th, in New York

12am, October 20th, in Los Angeles

9pm, October 19th, in Honolulu

Plan accordingly. If your time zone equivalent is not listed above, we recommend visiting www.TimeAndDate.com to see yours.

DEFENDING CHAMPION: John John Florence

WILDCARDS / INJURIES / INJURY REPLACEMENTS: (Updated October 15th, 2017) Currently, there is no confirmed heat draw, but there are rumors Kelly Slater could return to competition at this event. If he does NOT return, Nat Young will be his injury replacement. Wildcards have yet to be announced.

EVENT WEBSITE: Tune into the WSL’s event live at WorldSurfLeague.com

HEAT DRAW:

TBA

