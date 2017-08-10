Fantasy Surfer: Seven Stats To Know For Your Tahiti Roster

Don't get caught behind as the trading window draws to a close

We're nearing the single-digit countdown to the waiting period for the Billabong Pro Tahiti. Unlike past Tour stops at Teahupoo, the 2017 season is giving little in precedent to ground your Fantasy Surfer picks. Kelly Slater, last year's champ, is out with a broken foot. Owen Wright will return to Teahupoo for the first time since 2015. Six different surfers have won the year's six events. Cementing your roster choices can feel like a gamble when the field at Chopes looks so wide-open. A look at some of the smaller details, then, can mean the difference between a flunk event and an ace selection.

To help, we're giving you seven Fantasy Surfer stats specific to Tahiti. Once you've done your homework, head to Fantasy Surfer's website and pick your team.

-Defending event champion Kelly Slater is out. The last time a defending event champion was out at Teahupoo was in 2015 when Owen Wright won Fiji and then was out for over a year.

-Manoa Drollet is the only Tahitian to ever make the final (finished 2nd in 2008 to Bruno Santos)

-In the 18 years it has been a 'CT event, 9 goofies have won and 9 regularfoots have won.

-Three surfers have won this event multiple times: Kelly Slater (5), Andy Irons (2), Bobby Martinez (2)

–An American has won this event 12 of 18 times. At one point, Americans won the event for 8 straight years (2000-2007)

-Kelly Slater has made the final more than any other surfer. He has appeared in 7 finals, winning 5 of them.

-Gabriel Medina is the most consistent surfer currently scheduled to surf in the event. He has made it to the semifinals every year since 2014.

