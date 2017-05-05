Words of wisdom from three of the current Top 5 FS players

For years here on Surfer.com and FantasySurfer.com, we’ve given you columns from the pros, our staff picks, pages of valuable statistics, and event previews that give you every latest detail about the WSL ‘CT events. But we’re trying something new this time around and getting the advice and opinions from some of the current Top 5 from the Fantasy Surfer leaderboard.

Here’s what the guys who are all averaging over 930 points per event had to say headed into Rio:

Name: KQ

Current Ranking: 1

Team Name: Dahlfins

Total Score for 1st 3 events combined: 2,876 (958 point average per event)

How have you done so well this year?

Looking at event results history for the upcoming venue; reading up on the surf forecast; following the events on the broadcasts; Googling local articles about who to watch for; taking a few sure bets at the top value end; and getting lucky with the bargain value picks.

What are your tips for Rio?

Check for injuries, consider the draw, ride with the surfers who’ve increased the most in value, take a chance on a few value picks (i.e. wildcard), and hope for the best.

Name: Tiger Harbour

Current Ranking: 3

Team Name: Tigger

Total Score for 1st 3 events combined: 2,811 (937 point average per event)

How have you done so well this year?

Gonna have to say I’ve been pretty lucky so far in the first three events, just by going with my gut and having faith in Owen (Wright) to bounce back strong after last year.

What are your tips for Rio?

Heading into Rio, you’d be pretty stupid not to consider the Brazilians, and I reckon Medina is hurting for a good result after some poor performances in Australia. But on the other hand, Jordy and John have both won this event previously and are in great form at the minute.

Name: Omar Mendoza

Current Ranking: 4

Team Name: System92

Total Score for 1st 3 events combined: 2,791 (930 point average per event)

How have you done so well this year?

First, I had to go with John John as my first pick who always has the best surf and looks to be making fewer mistakes lately. Then there were some good surfers for a low price, like Owen and Mick. I completed my team with some really good – but sometimes inconsistent – surfers and rookies.

What are your tips for Rio?

-Try to get surfers you know are good when their value drops.

-Research how surfers have done in the past before each event.

-Check the forecast for the event! Some good surfers struggle with poor conditions.

What will YOUR strategy be for the upcoming Oi Rio Pro? Choose your teams now at FantasySurfer.com as the waiting period begins on May 9th.

[Above Photo: John Florence, 2016 Oi Rio Pro; Photo: Miller]