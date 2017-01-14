Former Spy Optic CEO and Wahoo’s Fish Taco Founder Join Surf Shop Box

Former Spy Optic CEO Michael Marckx and Wahoo’s Fish Taco Founder Wing

Lam Join Surf Shop Box

Los Angeles, CA (January 11, 2016) – Surf Shop Box, the first surf apparel and accessories subscription

box, today announced that Former Spy Optic CEO Michael Marckx and Wahoo’s Founder Wing Lam have

joined the company. Marckx joins as COO and Lam as a member of the Board of Advisors.

Wing Lam and Michael Marckx join an impressive list of investors and advisors joining the fast-rising

startup. Founded by renowned waterman, Mark Healey and seasoned tech entrepreneur, Kevin Tighe,

Surf Shop Box’s leadership includes Hurley Co-Founder Joe Knoernschild, Oprah Winfrey Network

President Erik Logan, Service Concept International Founder Chuck Trout, and Beaar Company Founder

Bron Heussenstamm (whose family founded the famed Newport Surf & Sport surf shop).

Michael Marckx states, “Surf Shop Box is a great concept with a disruptive business model for surf that

has worked incredibly well in other arenas. We open the doors for brands to more intimately connect

with their customers while moving inventory in the process. It’s a win-win for all.”

Wing Lam explains, “I’ve been working in and around surf for a long time. I feel that Surf Shop Box, as

the first subscription surf shop, will entrench itself as a huge part of the future of this industry.”

Founder Kevin Tighe elaborates, “It’s truly incredible to have such heralded action sports executives as

part of the Surf Shop Box team. They will play instrumental roles in helping us achieve our goal of

becoming the largest direct-to- consumer retailer of action

sports apparel and accessories.”

For more information and to join, please visit www.SurfShopBox.com

About Surf Shop Box

Co-founded by renowned waterman Mark Healey, Surf Shop Box is the first subscription Surf Shop.

Every month, Surf Shop Box delivers a curated box of surf apparel and accessories directly to members’

doorsteps. Members pay $49 and receive over $100 dollar’s worth of premium apparel. No lines, no

hassles, stoke guaranteed. As a member of 1% For The Planet,

Surf Shop Box works with select non-profits to remove waste and protect oceans and beaches.