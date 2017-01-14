Former Spy Optic CEO and Wahoo’s Fish Taco Founder Join Surf Shop Box

Former Spy Optic CEO Michael Marckx and Wahoo’s Fish Taco Founder Wing
Lam Join Surf Shop Box
Los Angeles, CA (January 11, 2016) – Surf Shop Box, the first surf apparel and accessories subscription
box, today announced that Former Spy Optic CEO Michael Marckx and Wahoo’s Founder Wing Lam have
joined the company. Marckx joins as COO and Lam as a member of the Board of Advisors.
Wing Lam and Michael Marckx join an impressive list of investors and advisors joining the fast-rising
startup. Founded by renowned waterman, Mark Healey and seasoned tech entrepreneur, Kevin Tighe,
Surf Shop Box’s leadership includes Hurley Co-Founder Joe Knoernschild, Oprah Winfrey Network
President Erik Logan, Service Concept International Founder Chuck Trout, and Beaar Company Founder
Bron Heussenstamm (whose family founded the famed Newport Surf & Sport surf shop).
Michael Marckx states, “Surf Shop Box is a great concept with a disruptive business model for surf that
has worked incredibly well in other arenas. We open the doors for brands to more intimately connect
with their customers while moving inventory in the process. It’s a win-win for all.”
Wing Lam explains, “I’ve been working in and around surf for a long time. I feel that Surf Shop Box, as
the first subscription surf shop, will entrench itself as a huge part of the future of this industry.”
Founder Kevin Tighe elaborates, “It’s truly incredible to have such heralded action sports executives as
part of the Surf Shop Box team. They will play instrumental roles in helping us achieve our goal of
becoming the largest direct-to- consumer retailer of action
sports apparel and accessories.”
For more information and to join, please visit www.SurfShopBox.com
About Surf Shop Box
Co-founded by renowned waterman Mark Healey, Surf Shop Box is the first subscription Surf Shop.
Every month, Surf Shop Box delivers a curated box of surf apparel and accessories directly to members’
doorsteps. Members pay $49 and receive over $100 dollar’s worth of premium apparel. No lines, no
hassles, stoke guaranteed. As a member of 1% For The Planet,
Surf Shop Box works with select non-profits to remove waste and protect oceans and beaches.