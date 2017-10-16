Easterns video recap & 2018 All-Star Team

Eastern 2017 from Shoots Media on Vimeo.

Check out the amazing highlights of ESA’s 2017 Easterns® Surfing Championship presented by The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau produced by Shoots Media.

Special thanks to The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, Jennette’s Pier, the Town of Nags Head, Shoots Media, and all of the event sponsors.

Do you believe you have the right ATTITUDE, DEDICATION and PERFORMANCE to be an ESA All-Star?

Then you are welcome to apply to become an ESA All-Star at:

http://www.surfesa.org/allstars/

Deadline for all applications are: Nov. 1, 2017

ESA All-Stars are selected by a national committee based on applications submitted to them directly. Minimum age requirement is 13 as of Jan 1, 2018.

An ESA All-Star team member is considered much more than a “winning” surfer, he or she should also be a positive roll model both at local ESA events and within the surfing community around them. In addition to contest participation, All-Stars are often asked to help out with small tasks at their district events and become involved at regional events as well. Representing your ESA local district is more than just results in the local, regional, and Easterns® contest, it’s also about the stoke and heart in becoming a better amateur surfer with the ESA.

Applications are submitted directly from the surfer (and parent or guardian) directly to the All-Star committee. Copies should be sent to your district directors but they are ineligible to submit any applications on your behalf.