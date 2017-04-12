GoMacro Offers Support to Protect Farm Animals

– GoMacro® , a family-owned vegan nutrition bar company, is proud to deepen its commitment to rescue abused and neglected farm animals by providing financial support for Farm Sanctuary, a non-profit committed to protecting farm animals from cruelty and inspiring change in the way society views and treats them. During the month of May 10% of net proceeds from specially marked Peanut Butter MacroBars will be donated to support Farm Sanctuary’s mission.

As owners of a family farm, GoMacro co-Founders Amelia and Jola (Mother / Daughter) have always held a deep commitment toward animal kindness. “At our farm, animals are our friends, not our food.” says Jola Sonkin, GoMacro co-Founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to support Farm Sanctuary and their mission to educate about the realities of animal agriculture and to help provide shelter and reprieve for abused animals.”

Throughout May 2017, GoMacro will donate 10% of all proceeds of specially marked Peanut Butter MacroBars to Farm Sanctuary. Gene Baur, co-Founder and President of Farm Sanctuary, commented, “We are very excited to partner with GoMacro in 2017. GoMacro’s values align with Farm Sanctuary’s effort to create a healthier, more compassionate world for all.”

Peanut Butter MacroBars (MSRP $2.89) with the Farm Sanctuary seal will be available nationwide at leading natural food retailers such as Whole Foods and INFRA/NCG markets, along with other participating locations. As with all GoMacro products, Peanut Butter MacroBars are Vegan Certified, USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free Certified, R.A.W. and C.L.E.A.N. Certified, Kosher Certified, and soy-free.

For more information, please visit GoMacro.com and FarmSanctuary.org

ABOUT GOMACRO®: Starting on a small organic family farm in 2004, GoMacro is an internationally distributed plant-based food company that believes in the pursuit of thoughtful food choices and clean eating. Sourcing only the highest quality plant-based ingredients from the top organic and non-GMO certified growers, GoMacro has maintained a steadfast commitment to the company’s roots in Farm, Family, and Ingredients. GoMacro’s award-winning MacroBars and recently launched Thrive Bars are produced in Viola, Wisconsin, near the GoMacro family farm. For additional product information and more about their story, please visit GoMacro.com or call 1-800-788-9540. Find them on social media at @GoMacro.

ABOUT FARM SANCTUARY: Farm Sanctuary’s mission is to protect farm animals from cruelty, inspire change in the way society views and treats farm animals, and promote compassionate vegan living. Farm Sanctuary was founded in 1986 to combat the abuses of factory farming and encourage a new awareness and understanding about farm animals. Today, Farm Sanctuary is the nation’s largest and most effective farm animal rescue and protection organization. We have rescued thousands of animals and cared for them at our sanctuaries in Watkins Glen, NY; Northern California (Orland); and the Los Angeles area. Farm Sanctuary is committed to ending cruelty to farm animals and promoting compassionate vegan living through rescue, education, and advocacy efforts. Learn more at FarmSanctuary.org