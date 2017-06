Jared Mell Volume 5 from BANKS JOURNAL on Vimeo.

We follow Banks Journal Comrade Jared Mell down through Central America as he explores some empty waves joined by filmmaker George Trimm. For more behind the scenes action and an interview with the filmmaker follow the link: http://bit.ly/jared-vol-5

CREDITS

directed by GEORGE TRIMM

starring JARED MELL

produced by RAMA MCCABE

filmed by GEORGE TRIMM

edited by GEORGE TRIMM

music by FORBIDDEN TRIM BAND

executive producer MASAHIRO SHIBAHARA