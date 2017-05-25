New Summer G-LIDE Models from G-SHOCK

Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the latest additions to the brand’s popular G-LIDE series, the GAX100 and GWX5600 models. Favored by some of the world’s top surfers and extreme water sports athletes, the new G-LIDE collections feature surf-inspired designs and colorways inspired by ocean waves and surfboard patterns.

The summer gradation-themed collection introduces two new colorways to GAX100 analog-digital G-LIDE, the GAX100MSB-1A and GAX100MSA-2A. The models boast translucent marble gradient colors inspired by the Hawaiian ocean’s natural splendor. The case and band of the GAX100MSA-2A sports a clear ocean blue color reminiscent of crashing waves, while the semi-opaque black color mirroring the moonlight reflecting the sea’s surface is seen on the case and band of the GAX100MSB-1A.

The new G-LIDE wood pattern collection features white and grey (GWX5600WA-7) and brown and tan (http://www.gshock.com/watches/Trending/GWX5600WB-5) tones, recreating the traditional wood-grain feel of classic and modern surfboards. This specific collection also offers G-SHOCK’s Multi Band 6 technology, which offers radio wave reception from up to six transmitters worldwide that prompts automatic time correction based on the user’s home city setting, as well as tough solar technology.

Both collections include G-LIDE’s signature tide indicator and moon graph as well as a thermometer, making them perfect for the fast approaching summer surf season.

In addition, the newest models in the G-LIDE series are equipped with G-SHOCK’s legendary structure of 200M water and shock resistance. Technology also includes either a full auto LED light or auto EL backlight, 1/100th second stopwatch, 4 daily alarms and 1 snooze button, world time (with 48+cities and UTC), countdown timer and 12/24 formats – all in 42.8 and 51.2mm cases.

The GAX100MSB-1A, GAX100MSA-2A, GWX5600WA-7, and GWX5600WB-5 will retail for $160 USD beginning in June 2017, and will be available for purchase in select department stores and fashion retailers.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO’s shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe’s dream of ‘creating a watch that never breaks’. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as ‘the toughest watch of all time’. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe’s mantra “never, never give up.” www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of “creativity and contribution” through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.