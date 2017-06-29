OluKai Makes Strategic Investment in Adventure Storytelling Brand Roark Revival

OluKai, the premium, Hawaiian-inspired lifestyle brand is excited to announce a new partnership with Roark Revival, an Orange County California-based adventure travel apparel brand, founded by Ryan Hitzel. Through the partnership, Roark Revival will remain a separate entity under the leadership of Ryan and President Mark Tinkess.

Roark Revival follows “Roark” and his meandering travels as an illusive adventurer, weaving his story into a timeless line of clothing, bags, and trinkets. The concept of Roark Revival was created after a journey from San Francisco to the Mexican border, and since then, each new collection features an original travel story starring Roark in a different region of the world, built with the adventurer in mind and merges style and function from street to trail. The storytelling is unique in the industry and compelling to social-first consumers.

“Roark Revival’s innovative approach to storytelling aligns with OluKai’s commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences to our retail partners and consumers,” said Jim Harris, OluKai’s CEO. “We look forward to supporting Ryan, Mark and the team in their efforts to introduce more of today’s consumers to Roark.”

“We’re extremely excited about the opportunity OluKai’s investment and partnership gives Roark to grow in the right way,” said Ryan Hitzel, Roark’s Founder and CEO. “Their team has demonstrated the ability to grow a premium brand with a story through distinct distribution channels without compromising their brand. We feel that strategic mentality is in perfect alignment with Roark’s aspirations.”

Roark Revival has won SIMA’s “Men’s Marketing Campaign of the Year” four times, and was named “Breakout Brand of the Year” in 2015. Roark Revival is sold in North America, the EU and Japan in core action sports doors, outdoor retailers and menswear retail locations.

With Roark Revival, OluKai has created a family of leading-edge lifestyle brands, including premium headwear brand melin™ and ocean-lifestyle eyewear brand Kaenon. OluKai believes in maximizing the potential of independently owned, category defining lifestyle brands that deliver innovative product concepts through tightly controlled distribution to a discerning end-consumer.

About OluKai:

OluKai is a sought after lifestyle brand that believes everyone, no matter where they are, can live Aloha. OluKai products feature thoughtful design elements and handcrafted details inspired by the ocean lifestyle. We are committed to partnering with best-of-class retailers with whom we share an unwavering pursuit of excellence. OluKai’s spirit is shared by others through the Ama OluKai Foundation, a 501(c)(3) created to formalize the company’s giveback initiatives. Every OluKai sold supports Ama OluKai Foundation’s mission in Hawai‘i. For more information visit www.OluKai.com or #AnywhereAloha.

About Roark Revival:

The chase for Roark began out of a desire to tell stories born of adventure and discovery in the form of a man – he’s the bar-brawling adventurer that disappears into Mexico for six months camping, only to surface in Paris drinking Bordeaux with a diplomat’s daughter. Each season we find Roark in a different part of the world, telling stories of his exploits within our product, on social platforms and in a printed book at retail. Inspired by the culture and climate of Roark’s destination, we produce two collections per year of clothing, luggage and trinkets – the artifacts of adventure. The product and stories we create empower people to discover self through authentic, irreverent, dangerous and purposeful adventure on the road less traveled.

www.roarkrevival.com