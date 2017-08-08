REEF EXPANDS ITS SWELLULAR TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR FALL 2017

Reef, the global surf lifestyle leader, expands the Reef Swellular Technology platform with Reef Voyage Boots, Reef Rover Weatherized shoes, and upgrades to the Reef Voyage Leather sandals for 'Just Passing Through' Fall 2017. Reef Swellular Technology is built around three layers of innovative material: a super-soft, contoured foam deck for instant comfort, a medium-density midsole for long-lasting support, and a high-density rubber outsole for traction, protection and durability.

For Fall 2017, Reef introduces the new Voyage Boot collection, taking inspiration from the premium craftsmanship and materials of the Reef Voyage Sandal. Built with Wolverine Performance leather, the Reef Voyage Boot develops a patina, keeping the leather in its natural grain to preserve fiber strength, durability, and breathability. A Wolverine Scotchgard-treatment guarantees water-resistance to withstand seasonal conditions. It's the perfect blend of Swellular Technology with weather-resistant materials and quality craftsmanship. The timeless styling and longevity of the Reef Voyage Boot make it versatile enough for a night out, and durable enough for life on the road.

The Reef Voyage collection offers a low silhouette inspired by dress oxfords, as well as a mid-silhouette. The Voyage Boot LE takes the materialization up a notch with premium, full grain leather. Designed to be dressed up or down, the Women's Voyage collection offers the essential styles for a well-rounded boot

line-up. The Voyage Low is Reef's vision of an ankle boot for the girl that keeps it casual with a hint of statement to her everyday outfit. The Voyage Boot compliments the Voyage Low—a girl's go-to boot for a night out or traveling the world and creating new experiences. The Voyage Boot LE boasts premium, full grain leathers for an elevated toe-to head look.

Building off the success of the Reef Rover shoes, Reef introduces a weather- resistant upgrade to the runner silhouette—the Reef Rover Weatherized—for ultimate warmth and protection in wet and cold conditions. The Reef Rover Weatherized is made of ISA LITE (low impact to the environment) leather uppers that are water-resistant and durable. The ISA leather is manufactured with environmental responsibility in mind, a conscious commitment that carries throughout the Reef footwear line. A Wolverine Scotchgard-treated suede

detailing seals the shoe from the outside, while a quilted micro-fiber lines the inside. Featuring a fully gusseted tongue and a cold shield last board, the Rover Weatherized will keep you dry on any adventure, emphasizing function and durability. The collection offers a Rover Hi Boot WT and a Rover Mid WT, available in rich, outdoor-inspired color palettes for both men and women.

For the leather sandal enthusiast and year-round adventure seeker, Reef has expanded on the Reef Voyage Sandal collection, the only waterproof leather sandal in the market, backed by a limited lifetime warranty. The Voyage franchise is made of ISA LITE leathers that are waterproof and durable, yet soft enough to shorten the length of break-in. For Fall 2017, the brand is introducing two upgrades to the Voyage LE. Reef identified a consumer need for comfort and designed improved contouring on the foot-bed, while simultaneously incorporating perforated arch support to create the Voyage Lux. For the leather lovers, the Contoured Voyage is the best of the Voyage franchise, with a fully leather wrapped foot-bed. A rich, leather outboard lasted strap was designed to provide the most comfortable arch support experience. The women's Voyage LE puts a feminine touch on the Voyage silhouette, with a sleek profile for clean, effortless style. Taking a more forward approach, the women's Reef Voyage Hi has subtle style details with whip stitching and an ankle strap.

"We view Swellular Technology as a platform that includes multiple franchises as we head into 2017," says Tom Cooke, Vice President of Footwear, Reef. "The Rover franchise continues to perform very well, and now we've added the Voyage, which we have expanded upon this season. The future of our most versatile product offering is really exciting."

The new editions to the Reef Swellular franchise, Reef Voyage Boot, Reef Voyage Sandal, and Reef Weatherized, along with the Reef Rover collection are available February 1, 2017. MSRP $45-$145.

