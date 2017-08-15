Sharkbanz Shark Deterrent Now Available in the European Union

Charleston, S.C.—Aug. 15. 2017—Sharkbanz, the affordable, wearable shark deterrent, is now available to consumers in the European Union (EU). Sharkbanz, which makes the Sharkbanz 2 and the Shark Leash, is now shipped and sold via Amazon to all 26 countries that are part of the EU. Out of those countries, 23 have 41-thousand miles of coastline frequented by beachgoers who can now rest assured, through Sharkbanz, that their risk of a negative encounter with a shark is greatly reduced.

"We are thrilled to make protection from sharks affordable and accessible to ocean lovers located overseas" says Nathan Garrison, Co-Founder of Sharkbanz. "Since shipping our first Sharkbanz in January 2015 we've been focusing on what's next, and this expansion falls directly in line with our goal of keeping people safe from sharks worldwide"

Groundbreaking Magnetic Shark Repellent Technology

Sharkbanz has enlisted the services of renowned shark experts, chemist Dr. Eric Stroud and marine biologist Dr. Patrick Rice. The two scientists founded Shark Defense almost 15 years ago and made some of the most revolutionary discoveries in shark repellent technology. Most shark attacks occur in murky, shallow waters off the coast where there are a high number of swimmers and sharks sharing the same space. In this environment, sharks rely heavily on their electro-receptors instead of their eyes to "see" what's around them. They possess the most powerful electroreception of all known animals and use it to judge distance, shape, and even the heart rate of other animals near them.

Sharkbanz's patented magnetic technology creates an electromagnetic field that interferes with a shark's electrical sensors. This interference reduces the risk of attack by causing inquisitive sharks to flee. This unpleasant experience for the shark is similar to that of a person having a bright light flashed in his or her eyes in a very dark room. It's important to note that Sharkbanz technology does not harm the shark or other nearby marine life. Sharkbanz magnetic technology will reduce risk of shark interactions, but there is no 100% guarantee that interactions will not take place.

Sharkbanz technology is aimed at repelling hit-and-run shark attacks, the most common type of incident occurring when a curious shark strikes at a human in order to determine if they are prey. This technology has been tested extensively on more than ten of the most common predatory shark species, such as Bull and Blacktip, responsible for the majority of hit-and-run attacks. Sharkbanz is the first wearable deterrent captured on video successfully preventing a Bull Shark encounter.

To see Sharkbanz technology in action and to visit the Sharkbanz EU site or place an order, visit http://www.sharkbanz-de.com/.

About Sharkbanz

Based in Charleston, SC, Sharkbanz use patented magnetic technology to interfere with sharks' sensitive electroreceptors. Created by surfers and divers and tested by marine biologists on predatory shark species, Sharkbanz magnetic technology does not harm sharks or other sea creatures, uses no batteries, requires no charging and is designed to endure the most rigorous water sports. Learn more about Sharkbanz technology, products and shark conservancy efforts by visiting http://www.sharkbanz.com.