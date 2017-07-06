Surf City Hosts Annual Stoke-O-Rama Surf Celebration on July 29

Kicking off the 2017 Vans US Open of Surfing this summer, the annual Stoke-O-Rama surf celebration returns to Huntington Beach, CA on July 29 for another exciting exhibition of surfing. Hosted by the non-profit Positive Vibe Warriors Foundation, the Stoke-O-Rama is a free, kids-only surf event created by the Gudauskas Brothers to help raise awareness and funds for local youth water safety and ocean education programs.

Now in its sixth year, the upcoming Stoke-O-Rama surf celebration will be held on July 29, 2017 at 9th Street in Huntington Beach, CA. Open to first 100 Huntington Beach residents and offering a 12-and-under and special 8-and-under “Pops and Pups” division, early sign-ups for the event begin at 8am on July 8 at Jack’s Surf Shop in Huntington Beach on 101 Main Street.

Through the Positive Vibe Warriors Foundation, all the proceed from this year’s Stoke-O-Rama event will be donated directly to the Huntington Beach YMCA, a community-led organization that provides scholarship opportunities for Huntington Beach’s youth to help cultivate a positive experience growing up around water and the ocean.

“We couldn’t be happier to be holding another Stoke-O-Rama event in Huntington Beach Surf City! It’s been such a pleasure to work with the community here,” said Vans global surf team rider and PVW founder Dane Gudauskas. “We grew up surfing Huntington and it’s a true honor to give back to the next generation of Huntington Beach youth.”

Established by long time Vans family members and San Clemente locals, the Gudauskas Brothers’ Positive Vibe Warriors Foundation is a charitable organization with a mission to help provide ocean education and water safety to kids, and “spread the stoke” to communities around the world. Learn more about the Positive Vibe Warriors Foundation in their latest film “Spread the Stoke” here!

For event updates and information, follow @vanssurf and for more information about the Positive Vibe Warriors Foundation, visit www.positivevibewarriors.com.

#StokeORama

