The 2017 Kona Surf Film Festival

PRESS RELEASE: February 2, 2017

KONA, HI – The 13th Annual Kona Surf Film Festival presented by ALTRES went off last Saturday on the Big Island of Hawaii. Celebrating independent films from both established and emerging surf filmmakers from around the globe, the Festival has become a favorite Big Island tradition for the surfing, art, and music community, and the 13th year was the biggest and best yet.

Set on the beachfront in Kailua Bay, the idyllic venue at the King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel can’t be beat. This year KSFF hosted 12 surf films, over 30 local art & clothing vendors, live music, and sold out to nearly 1500 people. Locals and visitors mingled with filmmakers and professional surfers like Shane Dorian, the Goodwin Family, and Ian Walsh in attendance, while the music played and the films wowed.

Festival founder Chad Campbell said, “2017 was the most exciting year yet. It is so amazing to see our Big Island surf community come together to celebrate the sport and the individuals that make it so great. The festival was an amazing night of inspiration brought to us by these really talented filmmakers, musicians and artists. Plus, with our local vendors, local legends and frothy groms, it was so rad to see our surf community come together.”

Included in the entertainment were musical guests Ron Artis II featuring Thunderstorm, Hualalai, and Moni. Featured films were “The Aloha Project”, which highlighted some of Hawaii’s best adventure athletes, the magical “Given” starring the Goodwin Family, and the heart-pounding action documentary “Distance Between Dreams” starring Ian Walsh.

Keeping the big screen tradition alive while representing the Hawaii Island community, and the surfing culture as a whole, the 13th Annual Kona Surf Film Festival presented by ALTRES was a stellar success. In addition, KSFF helped raise money for Surfrider Foundation Kona Chapter and the Hawaii Wildlife Fund.

The festival was made possible by amazing sponsors: Big thanks to the title sponsor ALTRES, Hawaii’s number one human resources company. Additional support provided by Primo Beers, Island Air, Hurley, Kohanaiki, Kona Boys, Freesurf Magazine, and all the filmmakers, musicians, artists, photographers, and especially all the volunteers who make this a rad event.

See you in 2018!