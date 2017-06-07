CARLSBAD, Calif., June 7, 2017 – The surf industry will come together at Lower Trestles on Friday June 16 for the inaugural Cobblestone Classic presented by SURFER & Volcom. The 1-day competition is a professionally executed and unique gathering at one of the world’s premier surf breaks, giving brands the opportunity to compete in an exciting format as a team. Teams will be composed of male and female professional athletes, key brand employees, and juniors/amateurs. Each team of four will surf for bragging rights and a $20,000 media package from SURFER. Come join us on Friday, June 16th at Lower Trestles to remind us why the surf industry is unlike any other and support a great cause.

Aside from the goal to create and promote a lighthearted and competitive gathering, the event will also be raising funds, supporting, and bringing awareness to a common California State Parks initiative. Following the 2017 event, a contribution will be made to the San Onofre Parks Foundation to help fund their Summer Enrichment Program that supports outdoor learning experiences for underserved youth in the Santa Ana & Los Angeles area.

“The Cobblestone Classic is a great opportunity to bring brand employees, pros and groms together. The goal is to have a fun day surfing Lowers in a competitive environment with the prospect of taking the top spot and bragging rights. We are super excited to co-host this inaugural event alongside Surfer and further our support of California State Parks.” – Brad Dougherty, Volcom Global VP of Surf

The Cobblestone Classic, an ocean- friendly Deep Blue Event™

SURFER, Volcom, and Sustainable Surf are collaborating to make the 2017 Cobblestone Classic an ocean friendly Deep Blue Event™.

“Sustainable surf is stoked to partner with Surfer and Volcom to make the 2017 Cobblestone Classic a Deep Blue Event. This sustainability designation for surf events means that Surfer, Volcom and all of the brands participating have made a commitment to holding a more ocean-friendly event. We look forward to working with everyone at the Cobblestone Classic to keep waste out of our oceans and landfills, go plastic-straw-free, minimize our carbon footprint, use greener transport, and support the The San Onofre Parks Foundation Summer Enrichment Program.” – Michael Stewart, Sustainable Surf Co-Founder

Competing teams will contribute to making The Cobblestone Classic a Deep Blue Event™ by:

• Nominating of a Chief Wave Hugger: This person will help to spread the word to team members about how to make the event as sustainable as possible.

• Utilizing reusable water bottles: Sustainable Surf will have a water refill station onsite.

• Separating their trash: Using the Repreve receptacles onsite for any plastic bottles that happen to make it onsite.

• Making eco-friendlier transportation choices: Carpooling and skating/biking/walking down to the event site.

For updates and information about The Cobblestone Classic, stay connected to SURFER.com

Special thanks to Volcom, SURFER and event partners, California State Parks, Sustainable Surf, and Banzai Bowls for their support, without which The Cobblestone Classic would not be possible.

