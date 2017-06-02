Vans Duct Tape Surf Festival Debuts in Tofino, Vancouver on June 10

Cypress, CALIF. (June 1, 2017) – Inspired by the thriving creative energy of the Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational longboarding series, Vans introduces the Duct Tape Festival, a unique, all-inclusive beach celebration honoring innovation, creativity and craftsmanship in surf culture. Descending upon the remote shores of Tofino in Vancouver, B.C. on June 10, the Vans Duct Tape Festival gathers a distinct community of surfers, artists and shapers to showcase surfing in a truly collaborative environment, encouraging fans and locals to learn about board shaping, share innovative ideas, engage in sustainable living, and best of all, surf!

Hosted in Cox Bay Beach, Tofino, the Vans Duct Tape Festival welcomes four internationally world renowned surfers—Dane Reynolds, Tanner Gudauskas, Alex Knost, and Joel Tudor—to present a library of their own hand-shaped custom surf boards to share with the public and live permanently at local surf shop, Storm Surf Shop. Led by these four influential surf icons, the all-day beach festival will feature educational sessions on board shaping innovation, sustainability workshops held in partnership with Surfrider Foundation, interactive art and music exhibits hosted by the local community, and will highlight the best of Tofino’s rich landscape and sustainable living philosophy.

The Duct Tape Festival debuts in 2017 with the mission to bring together an international collective of people inspired by surfing, and to celebrate progression and creativity in surf culture by engaging communities that thrive by the sea.

The inaugural Vans Duct Tape Festival is held in partnership with Vans, Surfrider Foundation and the District of Tofino.

