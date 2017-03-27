Vans Expands Nexpa Synthetic Sandal Collection

In anticipation for the warm summer season, Vans expands its innovative Nexpa Synthetic sandal offering to include signature athlete styles and brand new colorways. Available now, the Nexpa Synthetic remains one of Vans’ most progressive sandal styles to date, establishing a critical benchmark for comfort in the Vans Surf collection.

Unmatched in terms of fit, feel, and comfort, the Nexpa Synthetic emphasizes style and ease in its straightforward construction, built from the ground up utilizing Vans’ UltraCush™ Lite footbed. The super soft, lightweight footbed is enhanced with anatomical arch support combined with a slim, ergonomic synthetic nubuck strap with a flexible neoprene liner and a durable rubber outsole to complete the package.

Introducing two new classic colorways in Black/White and Bison/Demitasse, the Nexpa Sandal is also featured in three signature Vans Surf collections this spring, including colorway designs by Nathan Fletcher and Joel Tudor, plus an exclusive Vans x Brothers Marshall project releasing later this season.

The Vans Nexpa Synthetic sandal offering is available now. To shop all styles and to learn more about the Vans surf team, visit Vans.com/Surf.

