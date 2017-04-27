Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational Joins Mexi Log Fest in Saladita, Mexico May 4-7

Cypress, CALIF. (April 27, 2017) – On May 4-7, the Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational kicks off the summer in a brand new location hosted in partnership with the cherished Mexi Log Festival in Saladita, Mexico. In celebration of longboarding, art, music and sustainable lifestyle, the Duct Tape Invitational shares Mexi Log Fest’s inspiring philosophy to honor authenticity and creativity in the international surf community.

Contest director and surf icon Joel Tudor returns to the helm, leading 16 of the world’s most innovative longboarders to the sea, encouraging style, originality, and camaraderie for the 14th edition of the international surf series.Fortuitously held on the festive weekend of Cinco de Mayo, the Duct Tape Invitational will span a 2-day window at Playa La Saladita in Guerrero, Mexico, with a total prize purse of $24,000USD up for grabs. Duct Tape veterans and modern-day log masters Alex Knost, Justin Quintal, Ryan Burch, Kassia Meador and more, will be in attendance, promising a diverse showcase of surfing talent.

Strict guidelines will enforce the use of traditional, single-fin logs without modern attachments and no interference allowed. Additional points are awarded for best shared wave, encouraging surfers to ride the same wave with style and creativity.

2017 Duct Tape Invitational Invitees

Alex Knost

Ryan Burch

Justin Quintal

Troy Mothershead

Tyler Warren

Johnny Pitzer

Sam Crookshanks

Grant Noble

CJ Nelson

Nathan Strom

Kai Ellice-Flint

Tommy Witt

Andy Nieblas

Kassia Meador

Nick Melanson

+ Wildcard TBA

The Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational in Saladita, Mexico marks the 14th event in the international Duct Tape contest series, reinforcing a global platform for longboarding specialty and providing a unique festival atmosphere for today’s most progressive longboarding icons.

Since 2010, the Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational has set a standard for the longboarding community, enriching competition with an affinity for style and originality. The Vans Duct Tape Invitational contest series is anchored by the vision of two-time world longboarding champion Joel Tudor, to create an innovative surf series that upholds progression, creativity and craftsmanship in and out of the water.

@vanssurf

#ducttapeinvitational

