Vans Launches the UltraRange, A New Perspective in Footwear Design

Costa Mesa, CALIF. (July 10, 2017) – Vans embarks on a journey to adventure with the worldwide release of the UltraRange campaign on Saturday, July 15. Marking a major milestone in Vans’ footwear design history, the UltraRange leads the path forward for innovation, emphasizing the brand’s expanded vision to create a versatile footwear model that provides advanced comfort, lightweight traction, and superior mobility combined with Vans’ timeless style.

Living out of a suitcase on multiple expeditions a year, Vans pro surfer Pat Gudauskas finds endless inspiration traveling around the world in search of the perfect surf. With his collaborative insight, Vans ventured to create a new silhouette that offered maximum versatility across diverse landscapes and lifestyles. “What if we created something that brings the look of Vans together with the functionality needed for different terrains—city streets, boardwalks, mountain paths,” Pat expressed. “…Bring the element of comfortable, hearty and functional all in one shoe—it would have comfort and utility, but look like Vans no matter where you are.”

“Design and functional product feedback from our athletes has been critical to the evolution of Vans product development ever since Tony Alva asked for a shoe with additional padding to help him progress his skateboarding technique,” said Dave Solomon, Vans VP of Global Product, Footwear. “As Vans continues to grow, it’s essential that we continue to engage with the people that live our brand ethos and extend our products through innovative technology while maintaining Vans’ classic design to enable their daily pursuits.”

With a modern shape and new co-molded midsole, the UltraRange unveils Vans’ next generation of footwear technology, while paying homage to its rich history with the iconic Vans Sidestripe. The slim-profile, low-top design blends premium materials, breathable textiles, and a responsive sock-fit construction, empowering your adventure from the ground up.

UltraRange Features

Vans’ first-ever co-molded midsole merging UltraCush™ Lite foam cushioning with rubber inspired by Vans’ original waffle outsole for elevated comfort and versatility

LuxLiner™ internal sock-fit construction for seamless comfort

Vans’ reverse waffle lug offering superior grip and traction

Breathable, lightweight mesh upper for increased airflow and enhanced flex

Rapidweld stitchless construction for increased flexibility in high-abrasion areas while reducing pressure points on the foot

The Vans UltraRange embraces a life of exploration, enabling creative pursuits from all corners of the globe to inspire you to get there—new cities, new spots, new unknowns. Visit Vans.com/Ultrarange to learn more.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans authentic collections are sold globally in more than 75 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans also owns and operates nearly 600 retail locations around the world. The Vans brand promotes the action sports lifestyle, youth culture and creative self-expression through the support of athletes, musicians and artists and through progressive events and platforms such as the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, Vans Warped Tour®, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, the House of Vans.

