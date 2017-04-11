Vans Surf Launches Kassia+Surf Sea Cave Collection

New for spring, Vans teams up with professional surfer and artist Kassia Meador to create a colorful rendition of classic Vans Surf styles in collaboration with her surf brand, Kassia+Surf. Available now, the Vans x Kassia+Surf Sea Cave collection features an assortment of footwear that draws inspiration from her travels, cave explorations and archaic artwork found along the way.

“My inspiration for the Sea Cave collection came from a road trip…exploring the caves of the Four Corners region, hearing stories and legends of the Anasazi people,” Meador explains. “The beautiful artwork of their cave drawings was their way of documenting life, sharing stories and information with each other and all of us who have come after them.”

Enhanced with Vans’ molded UltraCush sockliners for premium cushioning and lightweight comfort, the Vans x Kassia+Surf Authentic ESP fuses modern comfort with the classic detailing of traditional espadrilles. Showcasing Kassia’s energetic spirit and visionary style, the classic Vans silhouette is crafted with canvas uppers and graphic details on the instep, collapsible heels, water-based inks and glues, and traditional jute wrapping around the foxing tape.

The Vans x Kassia+Surf Sea Cave collection includes a variety of colorful footwear featured on the Black Ball Hi, Hanelei sandal, and the Authentic Esp.

Meador first began producing surf wax and wetsuits for her brand Kassia+Surf in 2015 with an ethos that advocated freedom and empowerment. Kassia+Surf products are made with superior quality and craftsmanship, evoking stunning, eye-catching colors and futuristic patterns. With more than two decades of traveling the world, surfing and designing under her belt, Kassia Meador is a true soul surfer with beautiful style to match.

The Vans x Kassia+Surf Collection is available online and in-stores now. For information about Vans surf footwear, visit Vans.com/Surf-Womens and learn more about Kassia+Surf at Kassiasurf.com.

About Kassia+Surf

Kassia+Surf is more than just superior quality wetsuits and surf gear. With design rooted in experience and authenticity, we set out to create in the most sustainable way possible; for our planet and for our future. Kassia+Surf repurposes all our cuttings to create new products keeping any unused materials for more magic rather than for the landfills.

