Vans Surfer Wade Goodall Unveils New Signature Footwear and Apparel Collection

Cypress, CALIF. (March 2, 2017) – Vans partners with team rider Wade Goodall to commemorate his psychedelic creativity with a new signature colorway of the Vans Black Ball Hi SF. Available now, the Vans x Wade Goodall Black Ball Hi SF is part of a mind-bending footwear and apparel collection that harnesses Wade’s visionary aesthetic, showcasing original artwork ranging from geometric motifs, checkerboard, and eccentric logo illustrations.

The Vans x Wade Goodall Black Ball Hi SF embodies a deconstructed high-top design with a refined toecap detail, enhanced with Vans’ molded UltraCush sockliners for premium cushioning and lightweight comfort. Highlighting Wade’s illustrations on the tongue and liner, his signature Black Ball Hi SF colorway is crafted with classic canvas uppers, single-wrapped rubber foxing tape, and water-based inks and glues. In addition to the Black Ball Hi SF, Wade’s collection includes two graphic tees, a unique pair of boardshorts and an unstructured cap.

Hailing from the Sunshine Coast of Queensland Australia, Goodall spent his teen years establishing himself as a force in the competitive ranks, winning the Australian Pro Junior Series in 2006, while capturing titles on the global airshow circuit. As he honed his skills alongside elite aerialists, Goodall mastered huge air skills, while remaining keen to his creative side of surfing, traveling and making art. With his undeniably effortless style, Goodall considered one of the most talented free surfers in the world today.

Wade Goodall’s signature Vans apparel and footwear collection is available online and in-stores now. To shop the entire collection and to learn more about the Vans surf team, visit Vans.com/Surf.

