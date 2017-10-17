Vans’ UltraRange Collection Introduces New Seasonal Hi-top Silhouette

Available Now at Vans Retailers Worldwide

Learn more at Vans.com/UltraRange

Introducing the first evolution of Vans' latest design innovation, the UltraRange, Vans expands the collection this holiday to debut the UltraRange Hi, a new high-top construction. Upholding the model's signature co-molded midsole, the UltraRange Hi offers additional ankle support and cushioning while maintaining the functional benefits of merging Vans UltraCush™ Lite foam with Vans' original waffle outsole for elevated comfort and versatility.

With an attractive boot-like design, the UltraRange Hi highlights the added functionality of Vans MTE features, incorporating warm linings and premium suede uppers with water-resistant finishes to accommodate fluctuating outdoor conditions. The new high-profile silhouette is the perfect companion for your next adventure, providing the versatility, comfort and protection you need all winter long!

UltraRange Hi Features

Vans' first-ever co-molded midsole merging UltraCush™ Lite foam cushioning with rubber inspired by Vans' original waffle outsole for elevated comfort and versatility LuxLiner™ internal sock-fit construction for seamless comfort Vans' reverse waffle lug offering superior grip and traction Rapidweld stitchless construction for increased flexibility in high-abrasion areas while reducing pressure points on the foot

Premium suede, leather and nylon with water-repellant finish

Marking a major milestone in Vans' footwear design history, the UltraRange debuted earlier this year, inspiring the path to adventure worldwide. Raising the bar for innovation after more than five decades of rich design heritage, the UltraRange emphasizes Vans' expanded vision to create a versatile footwear model that provides advanced comfort, lightweight traction, and superior mobility combined with Vans' timeless style.

The Vans UltraRange collection embraces a life of exploration, enabling creative pursuits from all corners of the globe to inspire you to get there—new cities, new spots, new unknowns. Visit Vans.com/Ultrarange to learn more.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans authentic collections are sold globally in 84 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans also owns and operates more than 600 retail locations around the world. The Vans brand promotes the action sports lifestyle, youth culture and creative self-expression through the support of athletes, musicians and artists and through progressive events and platforms such as the Vans Park Series, Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, Vans Pool Party, Vans Custom Culture, Vans Warped Tour®, and Vans' cultural hub and international music venue, House of Vans.

Vans, "Off The Wall" Since '66

www.vans.com

youtube.com/vans

instagram.com/vans

facebook.com/vans

twitter.com/vans_66

vans.tumblr.com