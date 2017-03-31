Xcel Wins Wetsuit of the Year!

Last night, at the 2017 SIMA Awards, Xcel took home top honors for Wetsuit of the Year for its groundbreaking Infiniti Comp TDC fullsuit. The innovative pattern design, coupled with Xcel’s exclusive Celliant technology, proved too much for the competition. This is not Xcel’s first trip to the podium having taken Wetsuit of the Year in 2007, 2008, and 2010 along with a win in the Hardgoods accessories category in 2012 for the Drylock boot.

Design director Lance Varon reflects “I couldn’t be happier for my team and the entire Xcel Ohana!! This recognition is validation for the dedication and expertise we put into every product we design. It’s the passion and eye for detail that differentiates Xcel from the others. This suit was a project to push the envelope of performance and warmth and I would say we achieved that goal.”

