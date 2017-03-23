Margaret River Preview

Last year, you may remember saw a few new things at Margaret River. Matt Wilkinson lead the ratings, Sebastian Zietz won his first ever CT event ever, and we just missed out on seeing North Point used a a venue in a contest (permits weren’t filed in time). This year, Owen Wright is in the lead and all the permits have been filed in time for us to see the Top 34 and Top 17 in action at the fabled North Point. Here’s what you’ll need to know for the upcoming 2016 Drug Aware Margaret River Pro:
WHO: The Men’s WSL Top 34 + 2 wildcards, and the Women’s WSL Top 17 + 1 wildcard.
WHAT: Event no.2 of the Men’s & Women’s 2017 WSL Championship Tour
WHEN: March 29 – April 9, 2017
WHERE: Margaret River, Western Australia
TIME ZONE: Margaret River, Western Australia is 12 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 15 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7am Wednesday, March 29th in Margaret River is 7pm Tuesday, March 28th in New York, and 4pm Tuesday, March 28th in Los Angeles. If you’re not in either of those time zones and want to know the difference in time from Margaret River to your area, we recommend visiting TimeAndDate.com
INJURIES / REPLACEMENTS / WILDCARDS: As of today (March 23rd) There are no replacements announced. Italo Ferreira has sustained a lower leg injury and his status has yet to be updated. We will have more news as it becomes available. Jesse Mendes has been given one of the wildcards into the Men’s main event and is now available for trading. No word on the women’s wildcard yet.
HEAT DRAW:
2017 Men’s Drug Aware Margaret River Pro
Upcoming Round 1 Heats:
Heat 1: Kelly Slater, Connor O’Leary, Ian Gouveia
Heat 2: Kolohe Andino, Mick Fanning, Leo Fioravanti
Heat 3: Matt Wilkinson, Stu Kennedy, Ezekiel Lau
Heat 4: Jordy Smith, Miguel Pupo, Jack Freestone
Heat 5: Gabriel Medina, Kanoa Igarashi, Jesse Mendes
Heat 6: John John Florence, Wiggolly Dantas, TBA
Heat 7: Owen Wright, Caio Ibelli, Jadson Andre
Heat 8: Joel Parkinson, Adrian Buchan, Jeremy Flores
Heat 9: Adriano De Souza, Conner Coffin, Joan Duru
Heat 10: Michel Bourez, Josh Kerr, Bede Durbidge
Heat 11: Julian Wilson, Italo Ferreira, Ethan Ewing
Heat 12: Filipe Toledo, Sebastian Zietz, Frederico Morais
2017 Women’s Drug Aware Margaret River Pro
Upcoming Round 1 Heats:
Heat 1: Johanne Defay, Malia Manuel, Silvana Lima
Heat 2: Courtney Conlogue, Sage Erickson, Bronte Macaulay
Heat 3: Tyler Wright, Laura Enever, TBA
Heat 4: Stephanie Gilmore, Nikki Van Dijk, Pauline Ado
Heat 5: Carissa Moore, Lakey Peterson, Pauline Ado
Heat 6: Sally Fitzgibbons, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Keely Andrew
So log in and trade your teams NOW for the 2016 Drug Aware Margaret River Pro on FantasySurfer.com. As we have been from Day 1, Fantasy Surfer is free to play and always will be.