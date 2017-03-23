Margaret River Preview

Last year, you may remember saw a few new things at Margaret River. Matt Wilkinson lead the ratings, Sebastian Zietz won his first ever CT event ever, and we just missed out on seeing North Point used a a venue in a contest (permits weren’t filed in time). This year, Owen Wright is in the lead and all the permits have been filed in time for us to see the Top 34 and Top 17 in action at the fabled North Point. Here’s what you’ll need to know for the upcoming 2016 Drug Aware Margaret River Pro:

WHO: The Men’s WSL Top 34 + 2 wildcards, and the Women’s WSL Top 17 + 1 wildcard.

WHAT: Event no.2 of the Men’s & Women’s 2017 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: March 29 – April 9, 2017

WHERE: Margaret River, Western Australia

TIME ZONE: Margaret River, Western Australia is 12 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 15 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7am Wednesday, March 29th in Margaret River is 7pm Tuesday, March 28th in New York, and 4pm Tuesday, March 28th in Los Angeles. If you’re not in either of those time zones and want to know the difference in time from Margaret River to your area, we recommend visiting TimeAndDate.com

INJURIES / REPLACEMENTS / WILDCARDS: As of today (March 23rd) There are no replacements announced. Italo Ferreira has sustained a lower leg injury and his status has yet to be updated. We will have more news as it becomes available. Jesse Mendes has been given one of the wildcards into the Men’s main event and is now available for trading. No word on the women’s wildcard yet.

HEAT DRAW:

2017 Men’s Drug Aware Margaret River Pro

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: Kelly Slater, Connor O’Leary, Ian Gouveia

Heat 2: Kolohe Andino, Mick Fanning, Leo Fioravanti

Heat 3: Matt Wilkinson, Stu Kennedy, Ezekiel Lau

Heat 4: Jordy Smith, Miguel Pupo, Jack Freestone

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina, Kanoa Igarashi, Jesse Mendes

Heat 6: John John Florence, Wiggolly Dantas, TBA

Heat 7: Owen Wright, Caio Ibelli, Jadson Andre

Heat 8: Joel Parkinson, Adrian Buchan, Jeremy Flores

Heat 9: Adriano De Souza, Conner Coffin, Joan Duru

Heat 10: Michel Bourez, Josh Kerr, Bede Durbidge

Heat 11: Julian Wilson, Italo Ferreira, Ethan Ewing

Heat 12: Filipe Toledo, Sebastian Zietz, Frederico Morais

2017 Women’s Drug Aware Margaret River Pro

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: Johanne Defay, Malia Manuel, Silvana Lima

Heat 2: Courtney Conlogue, Sage Erickson, Bronte Macaulay

Heat 3: Tyler Wright, Laura Enever, TBA

Heat 4: Stephanie Gilmore, Nikki Van Dijk, Pauline Ado

Heat 5: Carissa Moore, Lakey Peterson, Pauline Ado

Heat 6: Sally Fitzgibbons, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Keely Andrew

