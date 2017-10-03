Over the weekend, New York’s subway system saw a pass-by of its sea level upgrade, as NY State surfers, and those further north in the New England area, paddled out for the last trace of swell from Hurricane Maria. Winds were offshore, conditions were clean, and the tubes were hollow well into last light for locals like Balaram Stack, Brian Pollak, Dave Juan, and others. The Atlantic has finally taken a break as Maria weakens, leaving many locals to reflect on how memorable the month of September was throughout The Empire State.

“It was borderline epic,” photographer Mike Nelson said about the weekend. “Maria made her closest pass to us and the swell just pumped all day. It ended up being an all-day tube fest for one of the heaviest crews I’ve seen assembled in New York, joining visiting guys like Sam Hammer, Mike Gleason, Brett Simpson, Evan Geiselman, Shane Borland, Will Reid, Tommy Ihnken, and more. I don't think I have ever seen so many tubes made in one day in New York, ever.”