Behind The Photo: Alex Gray Finds Serenity In Los Angeles

It’s not often you find serenity within the same city that hosts a twisted mess of metal, gasoline, asphalt, and road rage. Photographer Jeremy Lubben explains:

“This was one of those rare occasions when all the elements needed for perfection lined up: Solid swell, howling offshores, and good sandbars. Anyone who knows the South Bay knows that it’s a rarity to have such great shape, and we haven’t seen it fire like this in a while! Alex Gray and crew were out there killing it, as usual, making several barrels. When the sun would come out, the colors would pop, and the guy next to me kept screaming, ‘It looks just like Backdoor!'”